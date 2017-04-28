You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Stroke volume index in mild–moderate aortic stenosis: more than a barometer of systolic function?

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Editorial
Stroke volume index in mild–moderate aortic stenosis: more than a barometer of systolic function?
  1. Anvesha Singh,
  2. Gerry P McCann
  1. Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Leicester and Cardiovascular Theme, NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre, Glenfield Hospital, Leicester, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Gerry P McCann, University of Leicester and the NIHR Leicester Cardiovascular Biomedical Research Unit, Glenfield Hospital - Cardiovascular Sciences, Leicester LE3 9QP, UK; gerry.mccann{at}uhl-tr.nhs.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311483

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Optimal management of asymptomatic patients with aortic stenosis (AS) remains one of the challenges of modern cardiology. Attention has focused on improving risk stratification in these patients, with the aim of identifying important biomarkers of disease progression and outcome, so that early intervention can be targeted to those who would potentially benefit the most, without additional risk.

Low flow, or a reduced stroke volume index (SVI, stroke volume/body surface area), has been identified as one of the markers of poor prognosis in patients with both symptomatic1 2 and asymptomatic severe AS.3 A study published in this issue of Heart aimed to investigate the effect of SVI on outcome in asymptomatic patients with mild to moderate AS from the SEAS study cohort. The SEAS study was a multicentre, prospective, double-blind placebo-controlled study in asymptomatic patients with peak transvalvular jet velocity of 2.5–4.0 m/s, randomised to treatment with simvastatin and ezetimibe or placebo.4 Lonnebakken et al 5 have looked at the association of SVI with major cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality during a median follow-up period of 4.3 years in 1671 of the total 1873 of the SEAS patients, …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.

Linked Articles