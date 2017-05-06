An abnormal chamber-like structure after mitral valve replacement

Article Text
- Valve disease surgery
- Echocardiography
- Cardiac surgery
- Caediac procedure and theraphy
- Cardiac imaging and diagnostics
Clinical introduction
A 59-year-old woman who underwent mitral valve replacement and tricuspid annuloplasty with the De Vega technique without a rigid ring 16 years ago for rheumatic mitral stenosis was referred to our hospital for aggressive dyspnoea and oedema of lower extremities refractory to diuretics. ECG showed atrial fibrillation. Transthoracic echocardiography reveal ed severe tricuspid regurgitation, preserved left and right ventricular systolic function, slightly elevated systolic pulmonary artery pressure and an abnormal chamber-like structure (see online supplementary video A). Hence, transoesophageal echocardiography (TE) was performed (figure 1, see online supplementary video B).
Question
What is the diagnosis of this abnormal chamber-like structure?
