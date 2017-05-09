You are here

Image challenge
21-year-old with exertional dyspnoea
  1. Tiffany Chen,
  2. Tara L Jones,
  3. Eric V Krieger
  1. Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Tiffany Chen, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, 1959 NE Pacific St., Seattle, WA 98195, USA; tiffache{at}cardiology.washington.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311273

Clinical introduction

A 21-year-old, previously healthy, woman presents to the emergency department with 2 months of dyspnoea on exertion. She is short of breath walking up a flight of stairs. She has a history of intravenous drug use and takes no medications. Family history is negative for cardiac disease. Heart rate is 110 bpm and blood pressure is 125/55 mmHg. She has an elevated jugular venous pressure, bibasilar rales, a soft S1 and a systolic in addition to a diastolic murmur. Shortly after initial presentation in the emergency department, she is intubated for respiratory failure. A transthoracic echocardiogram is obtained (figure 1).

