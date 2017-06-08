Mendelian randomisation in cardiovascular research: an introduction for clinicians

Background

Identification of efficacious therapies in large-scale randomised controlled clinical trials (RCTs) have contributed to the reduction of cardiovascular disease (CVD).1 2 However, despite these advances, CVDs (such as ischaemic heart disease and stroke) have persisted in being the leading causes of premature death3 and disability worldwide in 2015.4 Well-designed and conducted RCTs provide the most reliable evidence for efficacy of therapeutic interventions and by extension on the causal role of biomarkers targeted by the intervention in disease risk. However, RCTs are costly and high risk, thus it is informative to have preliminary evidence on causality prior to embarking on them, and in some situations it may not be practical or ethical to randomise patients to interventions.5 For example, despite prior classical observational evidence suggesting that blood pressure (BP) has a J-shaped relationship with CVD,6 it would be unethical to test the raising of BP in those at the low end of the systolic or diastolic BP distribution to test whether this conveys cardiovascular benefit, and for good reason as subsequent RCTs provided robust evidence that no such ‘causal’ J-shape between either systolic or diastolic BP and CVD exists.7 When such trial data are unavailable, evidence may be obtained from classical observational epidemiological studies, but these are subject to several potential biases8 arising from confounding (where the association between an exposure of interest and outcome is driven through another characteristic—eg, an association between yellow teeth and lung cancer is entirely due to, and confounded by, smoking), reverse causality (where the disease itself leads to alterations in a biomarker, such as C-reactive protein and coronary heart disease (CHD); see figure 1 for a pictorial example), information bias (an example being where an exposure may be imprecisely measured and thus leads to underestimation of the exposure–disease association known as regression dilution bias if the measurement error is random) and selection bias (where individuals included in studies are not representative of the general population) (see box 1 for definitions; figure 2 for pictorial example).

Box 1 Brief overview of the main biases in classical epidemiological studies8 Bias may be defined as any systematic error in an epidemiological study that results in an incorrect estimate of the association between the exposure and the outcome. The main biases are: Confounding: Occurs when an observed association between exposure and outcome can be totally or partially explained by another factor. Information bias: This is a result of mismeasurement of the exposure or outcome obtained from the individuals included in the study. This may mean that individuals are assigned to the wrong outcome category, leading to an incorrect estimate of the association between exposure and outcome. For a continuous exposure, mismeasurement can lead to underestimation of the association between the exposure and outcome, which can lead to a special form of information bias known as regression dilution bias. Regression dilution bias: Random measurement error occurs when the measured values of an exposure (such as systolic blood pressure) fluctuate randomly around the true values, such that some measured values will be higher than the true values and other measured values will be lower. Regression dilution bias occurs when random measurement error in the values of the exposure (such as systolic blood pressure) causes an attenuation or ‘flattening’ of the slope of the line describing the association between the exposure and the outcome (eg, CHD). Selection bias: This can occur when individuals included in the study are different from the target population that the investigators are trying to study.

Figure 1 Examples of (A) confounding and (B) reverse causality in observational epidemiology. (A) The arrows denote the direction of proposed causality and the cross denotes that the postulated direct link between yellow teeth and lung cancer is false. (B) The arrows denote the direction of proposed causality and the cross denotes that the postulated direct link between C-reactive protein (CRP) and CHD is false and in fact the current evidence suggests that CHD raises levels of CRP (ie, the arrow goes in the opposite direction).

Figure 2 Example of regression dilution bias in observational epidemiology.The sizes of the boxes are inversely proportional to the amount of statistical information. The HRs are plotted on a natural logarithmic (doubling scale). The black boxes (and the black dotted line) show the association between mismeasured systolic blood pressure and CHD; the red boxes (and the red dotted line) shows the association between systolic blood pressure and CHD if systolic blood pressure was measured without error. This illustrates that the slope of the association is underestimated when an exposure that is subject to random measurement error is related to a disease outcome. SBP, systolic blood pressure.

Although RCTs are the ‘gold standard’ for inferring the causal role of a biomarker in the development of disease, alternative non-interventional approaches have been increasingly used in recent times in clinical research9 10 in the absence of an RCT evidence base. A particular type of analysis is one where a genetic variant (either in isolation or combination with multiple genetic variants) is used to conduct ‘Mendelian randomisation’, and these studies have become increasingly common in health-related research over the last decade. This has been facilitated by improved genotyping platforms analysing millions of single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and availability of data from global genetic consortia that have investigated tens to hundreds of thousands of participants, which collectively have contributed to better understanding of the genetic architecture of heart disease and cardiovascular risk factors including blood lipids, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI) and diabetes.11–14 Such discoveries have facilitated reliable identification of SNPs that associate with biomarkers that can then be used in Mendelian randomisation analyses to test the causal relevance of these biomarkers in disease risk.

The aim of this review is to explain the rationale for Mendelian randomisation, describe the advantages and potential limitations of this type of study design, and provide examples of how Mendelian randomisation has been used in and benefited cardiovascular research.

What is a Mendelian randomisation study? In simple terms, a Mendelian randomisation study is one in which genetic variants are used to investigate the causal relationship of a biomarker on risk of disease.15 16 The concept was first described by Katan in 1986 in relation to cancer, at the time there was concern, from observational evidence, that blood cholesterol lowering may lead to altered risk of cancer, and Katan suggested using genetic variants in the APOE locus (that associate with plasma cholesterol concentrations) to assess the causal role of cholesterol with cancer.17 The fundamental principle of Mendelian randomisation is that if genetic variants that either alter the level of, or imitate the biological effects of, a modifiable biomarker that is causal in disease, then these genetic variants should also be associated with disease risk to the extent predicted by the effect of the genetic variant with the biomarker.16 This can be thought of as an analogy to a RCT: when stronger doses of drugs are used that have a greater effect on a causal biomarker (eg, use of more potent statins that have a greater reduction on low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels), the resultant effect on risk reduction for CHD is greater.18 Thus, use of genetic variants that have stronger effects on LDL-C should have stronger relationships with risk of CHD, and this is exactly what is seen.19 The name ‘Mendelian randomisation’ refers to the random assortment of alleles during meiosis where DNA is transferred from parent to offspring at the time of gamete formation, a process named Mendel’s second law.20 This means that the inheritance of any particular genetic variant in an individual’s DNA should be independent of other characteristics, thus, when individuals in the population are grouped by a particular genotype that associates with difference in a biomarker, they should be similar in all respects other than one group has a genetically higher biomarker (such as LDL-C) and the other group has a genetically lower biomarker. Perhaps the easiest way to understand a Mendelian randomisation study design is by way of an analogy with an RCT design (see figure 3), and indeed Mendelian randomisation has been described as ‘nature’s randomised trials’.21 Figure 3 Comparison of a conventional trial with a Mendelian randomisation study. This illustrates the analogy between a conventional randomised controlled trial and a Mendelian randomisation study. CV, cardiovascular.

What are the key rules of Mendelian randomisation and why are they important? There are three key rules for the conduct of a valid Mendelian randomisation study: (1) that the genetic variant associates with the biomarker, (2) the genetic variant is not associated with confounders of the biomarker to outcome association and (3) that the genetic variant only influences risk of disease through the biomarker of interest. Violation of any of these three rules can lead to a biased estimate, meaning that the causal estimate may not be reliable.

What are the advantages of a Mendelian randomisation study? The principal advantages of a Mendelian randomisation study are that genetic variants are (1) non-modifiable, and therefore not susceptible to ‘reverse causality’; (2) should not be influenced by confounding, due to Mendel’s second law; and (3) measured with precision, thereby reducing regression dilution bias due to random measurement error.22 23 This means that the use of Mendelian randomisation can overcome the main sources of bias from classical observational epidemiology (figures 1 and 2) and provide more reliable estimates of the likely underlying causal relationship of a biomarker with risk of disease. Additional benefits include the fact that genetic differences in the biomarker, if untreated, remain constant, are not influenced by selection bias and reflect prolonged or lifelong differences.

How to estimate the causal effect of a biomarker on disease using Mendelian randomisation Figure 4 illustrates the generation of a Mendelian randomisation estimate: using a conventional approach, this is simply derived by scaling the SNP-to-disease estimate (GY) by the SNP-to-biomarker estimate (GX) to derive a causal estimate corresponding to a unit increase in the biomarker. This is termed the ratio method and can be used for an individual SNP or multiple SNPs in combination.24 Figure 4 Mendelian randomisation to test causality of a biomarker in disease: applied to LDL-cholesterol and risk of CHD.This example uses a genetic variant to estimate the causal relevance of LDL-C in CHD. Although for simplicity we use a single genetic variant, for a non-protein trait such as LDL-C, Mendelian randomisation should ideally employ multiple genetic variants in combination identified from genome-wide association studies of LDL-C as this more accurately reflects the underlying genetic architecture of the trait and thus gives a more reliable estimate for causality.(1) Association of LDLR SNP rs6511720 with LDL-C based on a meta-analysis of 137 818 participants reported by Ference et al JACC (2012); 6025 2631–2639.(2) Association of rs651170 with CHD based on a meta-analysis of 77 041 CHD cases reported by Ference et al JACC (2012); 6025 2631–2639(3) The causal estimate of LDL-C with CHD is found by taking the exponential of scaled value based on GX and GY to obtain the OR and its associated 95% CI. For this example a 0.19 mmol/L lower LDL-C (GX) was associated with a log OR (GY) of −0.1393 (that corresponds to an OR of 0.87=exp[−0.1393]). The causal estimate is required for a 0.25 mmol/L lower LDL-C so this can be obtained by 0.25 x [−0.1393/0.19]=−0.1833 exp(−0.1833)=0.83. The SE and CI are more challenging to calculate and the details are contained in Burgess et al's Statistical Methods in Medical Research24. SNP, single-nucleotide polymorphism.

What are the limitations of Mendelian randomisation? Although Mendelian randomisation studies have advantages over classical observational epidemiological studies, the ability to reliably determine causality can be hindered by three main potential limitations that are now described and a fuller description is available elsewhere.25 Box 2 Main limitations of Mendelian randomisation studies Inadequate statistical power: Statistical power is the probability that the null hypothesis (typically of no effect) can be rejected if there is a true association of the biomarker with disease risk. As genetic variants typically explain a small proportion of the variance in biomarkers, the statistical power to detect an association between the variant and outcome in an applied Mendelian randomisation context can be low unless sample sizes are large. A large sample size is particularly important as it can inform whether a null finding is representative of a true null causal association, or simply a lack of power to detect an effect size of clinical interest. Often to increase the sample size, researchers will conduct meta-analyses of appropriately selected Mendelian randomisation studies in order to detect effect sizes of potential clinical interest.24 Weak instrument bias: A genetic variant is considered to be a ‘weak instrument’ if the statistical evidence for the association of the genetic variant with the biomarker is not strong. The F-statistic based on the genetic variant–biomarker association (GX in figure 3) is usually quoted as a measure of the strength of an instrument with F-statistics>10 deemed to be adequate.24 Pleiotropy: This is the phenomenon by which a single gene or multiple genetic variants combined into a gene score can associate with multiple biomarkers. In the case that the genetic instrument associates with biomarkers on distinct pathways to the exposure of interest, this is termed ‘horizontal pleiotropy’ (see figure 4A for illustration). Conversely, when the association with biomarkers is simply representing the downstream effects of the genetic variant on the exposure of interest, this is termed ‘vertical pleiotropy’ (see figure 4B for illustration).28 Whereas the presence of vertical pleiotropy is informative of pathways from exposure through to disease, the presence of horizontal pleiotropy can lead to severe bias in the Mendelian randomisation estimate. Inadequate statistical power Most genetic variants only have a modest effect on a given biomarker (ie, they only explain a small amount of the variance). A small amount variance explained by the genetic variant(s) does not hamper the conclusions that can be drawn from a Mendelian randomisation study, but it does have implications, however, for obtaining adequate statistical power (see box 2 for definition). As genetic variants typically have only small effects on the exposure of interest, this means that very large numbers of cases are typically required to detect a causal relationship for the outcome of interest. Statistical power can be increased by combining multiple genetic variants together, into a gene score, which increases the proportion of variance of the biomarker explained. Furthermore, weighting the SNPs by their association with the biomarker of interest from prior genome-wide association studies provides additional statistical power. Weak instrument bias Even though a genetic variant typically explains only a small amount of the variation in a biomarker, it is important to ensure that there is a strong relationship between the genetic variant and the biomarker. Otherwise, so-called ‘weak instrument bias’ can arise, which refers to a genetic variant that does not have a sufficiently strong association with the biomarker (see box 2 for definition). Methods to quantify the strength of the relationship between the genetic variant(s) and biomarkers exist, including the F-statistic.26 27 Associations of the genetic variants with other traits: confounding and pleiotropy As in a standard RCT, it is possible to check that the baseline characteristics are balanced between the ‘randomised groups’ in a Mendelian randomisation study by comparing individuals with and without the genetic variant. This in essence investigates whether the genetic variant shows associations with biomarkers other than the one under investigation. The genetic variant(s) should only be associated with the biomarker (and its pathway) under investigation; otherwise, it may not be valid to use this genetic variant in a Mendelian randomisation study.23 A genetic variant or multiple genetic variants (when used in combination) may associate with other biomarkers, a phenomenon known as ‘pleiotropy’ (see box 2 for definition). When those biomarkers are on discrete pathways to the biomarker of interest, this is termed horizontal pleiotropy,28 and the use of the genetic variant in this circumstance may result in a confounded estimate from Mendelian randomisation. For example, use of genetic variants in loci that associate with telomere length29 but that also associates with cancers (and therefore, by extension, cancer therapy, some of which are deleterious to vascular health) could give a biassed estimate for the association of telomere length in the development of CHD as it is not clear whether telomere length itself is causing CHD or whether it is due to a pathway separate to it (red or blue arrows in figure 5A). Recent advances in methodology include Mendelian randomisation-Egger regression (based on the method used to assess small study bias in meta-analysis30), which can quantify the amount of bias due to horizontal pleiotropy and can provide a valid causal estimate even in the presence of horizontal pleiotropy.31 An alternative form of pleiotropy is ‘vertical pleiotropy’, which exists when the genetic variant(s) associates with other biomarkers downstream of the main biomarker of interest. For example, an association of SNPs used to measure the causal role of BMI in CHD with systolic blood pressure32 would represent vertical pleiotropy, and this form of pleiotropy does not invalidate the Mendelian randomisation analysis (see box 2; figure 5B). Figure 5 Example of (A) horizontal pleiotropy and (B) vertical pleiotropy in a Mendelian randomisation study.The arrows denote the direction of proposed causality. In scenario (A), whether CHD is a consequence of telomere length or whether the association is confounded by an association of the genetic variants with cancer chemotherapy (which itself has deleterious effects to the cardiovascular system) is not known. Thus, the potential independent association of genetic variants with cancer therapy could represent a horizontally pleiotropic pathway and thus give an invalid causal estimate for Mendelian randomisation. In scenario (B), the SNPs associated with BMI are also associated with systolic blood pressure; however, this simply reflects a downstream effect of BMI (as BMI is recognised to causally affect blood pressure) and is likely on the pathway between BMI and risk of CHD. Thus, while the potential presence of horizontal pleiotropy in scenario (A) makes it unclear whether telomere length plays a causal role in CHD, in scenario (B) the vertical pleiotropy is informative of potential mechanisms from exposure through to disease. BMI, body mass index; SBP, systolic blood pressure; SNP, single-nucleotide polymorphism.