Cardiovascular and type 2 diabetes morbidity and all-cause mortality among diverse chronic inflammatory disorders

Primary outcome measures: cross-sectional study findings

The aim of the present study was to replicate in a community-setting the relationship between specific chronic inflammatory disorders with cardiometabolic outcomes documented in a primary care context, using a similar methodological approach. Adjusting for critical socioeconomic inequalities, the present study findings endorsed the increased risk of cardiometabolic events (eg, CHD, stroke, T2DM) within specific chronic inflammatory disorders and extended these associations to other disorders (eg, AS) and outcome measures (eg, PAD, VTE). A notable finding was that participants diagnosed with pathologically diverse inflammatory disorders were at greater risk of both multiple and cumulative cardiometabolic events compared with their counterparts without inflammatory disorders. The large effect size observed for PAD outcome (specifically within the SLE disorder) relative to other outcome measures (ie, CHD, stroke) indicates a possible strong association, however, the wide confidence intervals questions the precision of the estimates. This association would benefit, thus, from confirmation with larger prospective studies.

Overall, these associations were stronger among participants who were prescribed NSAIDs or corticosteroids, potentially reflecting the increased CVD risk associated with some of these drugs. Participants who were prescribed DMARDs also presented greater rates of cardiometabolic events, but the magnitude of the association was lower. Confounding by indication may explain the findings for DMARDs, given their prescribing indication for patients with more severe underlying inflammation. This suggestion is supported by the evidence of no increased cardiometabolic risk among participants who did not report anti-inflammatory therapies. Patients prescribed DMARDs are likely also to be prescribed NSAIDs or corticosteroids to alleviate disorder-related pain. Thus, the association may be confounded by the increased cardiometabolic risk confer by NSAIDs or corticosteroid drugs.18 Certain DMARDs (eg, leflunomide and ciclosporin) have also been linked with increased risk of hypertension,19 which may also account for the observed association.

A dose-response association was observed with respect to the duration of inflammatory disorder. Specifically, the risk of cardiometabolic events increased with the duration of RA, SLE, and systemic vasculitis (cumulative outcome) disorders. A reverse trend was apparent, however, within Crohn’s disease, UC and psoriasis (cumulative events) disorders. This reverse trend may be due to an effective disorder management that may obscure a potential association between disorder duration with cardiometabolic risk. There are also suggestions that reduced CVD risk with longer Crohn’s disease duration may be due to progression from an inflammatory to a fibrostenotic disorder phenotype.20

The simultaneous investigation of cumulative and multiple cardiometabolic risk within pathologically diverse inflammatory disorders is rarely available.1 21 Using a primary-care population, we have recently1 identified an increased risk of multiple CVD events within specific inflammatory disorders. The present study documented similar patterns within a community-based population and extended these findings to multiple cardiometabolic outcomes and additional disorders (eg, AS). Previous research associated methotrexate use with lower CVD risk.22 23 The present study findings imply increased cardiometabolic risk among DMARDs treated participants in line with Ogdie et al findings.21 The eclectic definition of DMARDs (eg, methotrexate, ciclosporin, leflunomide, azathioprine) in this study may mask the impact of specific DMARDs on cardiometabolic risk. The study findings are in line with prior studies24suggested a decline in CVD risk associated with increased duration of Crohn’s disease and UC, while the reverse trend was suggested among SLE.25