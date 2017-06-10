Dyspnoea on exertion in a 53-year-old woman

Clinical introduction

A 53-year-old woman with no previous medical history complained of easy fatigue over the last 6 months. She had a positive family history for coronary artery disease but no other risk factors. On physical examination, a 3/6 pansystolic murmur was heard over the apex, and the lung auscultation was unremarkable. Her ECG showed a left anterior fascicular block, with poor R wave progression in the anterior leads (see online supplementary image A). A subsequent echocardiogram revealed a slightly dilated for the patient’s body surface area (BSA) (1.73 m2) left ventricle (55/35 mm), with preserved systolic function and a moderate functional mitral regurgitation. The estimated pulmonary artery pressure was 45 mm Hg. During treadmill radionuclide scintigraphy, …