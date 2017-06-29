You are here

Bicuspid aortic valves and intracranial aneurysms: more than an incidental coexistence?
  1. Evaldas Girdauskas
  Evaldas Girdauskas

We read with great interest the manuscript by Egbe and coauthors from Mayo Clinic published in Heart.1 The authors focused on a clinically relevant manifestation of intracranial aneurysms (IAs) in patients diagnosed with a bicuspid aortic valve disease (BAV). A large institutional BAV cohort was retrospectively analysed while identifying those patients with BAV who had brain imaging with MRA. A total of 52 patients (7.7%) with IA were identified which were associated with seven adverse events during the follow-up (two aneurysm ruptures, four coil embolisations and three aneurysm enlargements>1 mm). Based on these findings, the authors stated an increased IA prevalence in patients with BAV, especially in those presenting with a concomitant aortic coarctation (ie, 12.9%). Furthermore, a clinically relevant association was revealed between proximal BAV-associated aortopathy and IA occurrence which may indicate a common pathophysiologic pathway in the aneurysm formation. …

