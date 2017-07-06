Improving postoperative outcome of congenital heart surgery in low/middle-income countries: climbing mount excellence

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Congenital cardiac defects continue to be a major cause of death and suffering in the low/middle-income countries.1 This stems from the larger burden of congenital heart defects in these countries,2 coupled with the paucity of specialised centres and the reported worse outcome of operations in the existing centres. These facts have stimulated concerted efforts to establish new sustainable centres3 and, importantly, developing strategies to improve outcome in the existing centres.
The Heart paper by Khan and colleagues4 is a welcome addition to the literature as it highlights the advantages, as well …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.