  • Improving postoperative outcome of congenital heart surgery in low/middle-income countries: climbing mount excellence

Improving postoperative outcome of congenital heart surgery in low/middle-income countries: climbing mount excellence
  1. Magdi Yacoub1,2,
  2. Hatem Hosny1,
  3. Ahmed Afifi1
  1. 1Aswan Heart Centre, Aswan, Egypt
  2. 2Imperial College, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Magdi Yacoub, Harefield Heart Science Centre, Imperial College London SW7 2AZ, UK; m.yacoub{at}imperial.ac.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311395

Congenital cardiac defects continue to be a major cause of death and suffering in the low/middle-income countries.1 This stems from the larger burden of congenital heart defects in these countries,2 coupled with the paucity of specialised centres and the reported worse outcome of operations in the existing centres. These facts have stimulated concerted efforts to establish new sustainable centres3 and, importantly, developing strategies to improve outcome in the existing centres.

The Heart paper by Khan and colleagues4 is a welcome addition to the literature as it highlights the advantages, as well …

