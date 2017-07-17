You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Interaction between body mass index and physical fitness in primary heart failure prevention

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Editorial
Interaction between body mass index and physical fitness in primary heart failure prevention
  1. Morten Schmidt1,2
  1. 1Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark
  2. 2Department of Internal Medicine, Regional Hospital of Randers, Randers, Denmark
  1. Correspondence to Dr Morten Schmidt, Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus 8000, Denmark; morten.schmidt{at}dadlnet.dk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311504

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Heart failure affects more than 40 million people worldwide and is a leading cause of hospitalisation and mortality.1 The aetiology of heart failure is often multifactorial and is influenced by both cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular risk factors.1 Although the prevalence of these risk factors vary according to sex, age, ethnicity, presence of comorbidities and environmental factors, the majority of cases remain preventable.1 In their Heart paper, Crump and colleagues2 provide insights into the aetiologic pathways for heart failure as they examine the interplay between body mass index (BMI) and different aspects of physical fitness on the risk of heart failure.

Improvements in medical management of risk factors have stabilised the incidence of heart failure, which …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.

Linked Articles