Cardiovascular risk after hospitalisation for unexplained syncope and orthostatic hypotension

Our study reports that hospital admissions for syncope and OH in middle-aged adults increase with age and convey independent prognostic information with important differences between the two groups. While admissions for either syncope or OH predict all-cause mortality, heart failure and atrial fibrillation, diagnosis of syncope indicates higher risk of coronary events, aortic valve stenosis and CV death. In contrast, admission for OH indicates higher risk of stroke.

Our study has some important limitations. Most patients with OH or syncope are not admitted to hospital for investigation and are either treated by general practitioners or fail to seek any medical advice. Our study material is therefore selected, and results may reflect a selection bias. Although the broad study from which these data were derived was designed as prospective, we conducted a database retrospective analysis, with its usual weaknesses. Furthermore, in the absence of a rescreening programme, we acknowledge the lack of important clinical information, such as blood pressure, changes in the antihypertensive drug regimen and electrocardiographic data at index event. Finally, in our study population, there was a predominance of women, and female sex was an inverse predictor of syncope (HR: 0.81, 95% CI 0.66 to 0.98). It has been previously reported that female patients may be more prone to experience reflex syncope. 13 Nonetheless, individuals deemed likely to have reflex syncope are usually evaluated as outpatients without hospitalisation. 14

Our study has several strengths. First, we analysed the prognostic implications of hospital admissions attributed to unexplained syncope and OH in a population-based cohort of approximately 30 000 middle-aged individuals without prevalent CV disease during a particularly long follow-up. Second, Swedish registers are subjected to annual quality control to ascertain completeness of information, and less than 1% of hospital admissions lack a proper discharge record with at least one principal diagnosis. 12 Third, the validity of CV endpoints ascertained in our registers is high, indicating only a small impact of case misclassification bias.

Strengths and weaknesses in relation to other studies

The average rate of hospital admissions for syncope was 1.2 per 1000 person-years, which is consistent with the epidemiological data reporting between one and two syncope-related admissions per 1000 person-years in the general population. Patients referred to hospitals constitute only a minority (≈10%) of those who seek medical assistance due to unexplained loss of consciousness. They are usually older and present with features of high-risk syncope that require rapid evaluation.3 Interestingly, admission rate for OH was very similar.

The estimated prevalence of OH in adults older than 55 years may be extrapolated from previous studies and is approximately 5%–15%.10 15 If applied to our study population, it would mean that about one in eight patients with OH had been admitted at least once for this condition during follow-up. Admitted patients with OH were most likely more symptomatic: previous studies suggest that majority of patients with OH are unaware of their problem.16 Apart from age, we identified prevalent CV disease, hypertension, antihypertensive treatment and use of diuretics in particular, as predictors of syncope hospitalisations, in line with recent SPRINT study, where a more intensive treatment arm was associated with higher risk of syncope.17

A history of CV disease was also predictive of admission for syncope; a possible explanation is that syncope may have revealed an undetected CV condition, such as paroxysmal cardiac arrhythmia, or that prevalent CV disease predisposed to circulatory collapse by its negative impact on the heart and vessels, for example, via postinfarction cardiomyopathy, valvular heart disease or atrial fibrillation. Unexpectedly, antihypertensive treatment and prevalent CV disease had no impact on OH-related admissions, also in line with the results of SPRINT.17 This is at variance from the common belief that use of antihypertensive drugs is a major cause of OH.4 In contrast, diabetes was predictive of OH-related admissions, as is generally accepted.18

There is no consensus whether discharge diagnoses of syncope/OH without specific concurrent CV disease should be seen as warning of future CV complications. A report from Framingham showed no increased risk of adverse CV outcomes among patients with vasovagal and orthostatic syncope.19 However, one-third of syncope aetiology was not defined, and this subgroup demonstrated both higher mortality and CV morbidity. A more recent study suggested hospitalisation for non-cardiac syncope in ‘healthy’ individuals might predict death, stroke, CV hospitalisation, device implantation and recurrent syncope.2 Furthermore, among patients presenting syncope at emergency department, the probability of adverse outcome within 2 years is approximately 25%, higher than in general population.20 However, it cannot be excluded that a serious episode of syncope, even if not associated with detectable CV disorder during hospitalisation, may lead to postdischarge diagnostic vigilance and higher rate of CV disease detection.

Regarding OH, studies exploring long-term prognosis associated with hospital admissions for OH are very sparse. In large population-based cohorts, prevalent OH has been consistently linked with increased mortality and risk of CV events.1 21–23 However, the occurrence of hospital admissions due to worsening OH, typically syncope and/or unexplained fall trauma, has not been previously reported.

It has been reported that 30%–50% of patients with syncope leave hospital without a clear explanation of cause.14 24 Older patients admitted due to the event interpreted as unexplained syncope may have had an undetected CV condition, such as paroxysmal cardiac arrhythmia with or without underlying structural heart disease. These results emphasise the role of implantable cardiac monitors in the postdischarge work-up of older patients with unexplained syncope, as proposed by Syncope Unit Project investigators.25 Moreover, a recent study of patients admitted for a first episode of syncope demonstrated that one in six cases showed evidence of pulmonary embolism as the likely syncope aetiology,26 rarely considered as a possible diagnosis. It should be also remembered that the presence of vasovagal syncope in a patient's history might be a marker of susceptibility to a coronary event. We have previously reported that history of vasovagal syncope indicates higher likelihood of prevalent myocardial infarction in middle-aged adults.27

As expected, patients discharged with a final diagnosis of OH demonstrated increased incidence of CV disease. These patients had confirmed, and symptomatic OH and should share the same prospective risks as the whole OH population. However, hospital admission due to OH might be seen as a marker of general frailty, comorbidities and higher CV risk compared with asymptomatic OH. We have previously reported that patients with syncope triggered by OH show unfavourable neuroendocrine and procoagulatory changes28 29 and that OH is associated with structural cardiac changes.30 Thus, patients with symptomatic OH constitute a vulnerable group in excess of the age-matched population in susceptibility to CV disease, in parallel with high-risk conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.