Prognostic value of galectin-3 in adults with congenital heart disease

Abstract

Objective Galectin-3 is an emerging biomarker for risk stratification in patients with heart failure. This study aims to investigate the release of galectin-3 and its association with cardiovascular events in patients with adult congenital heart disease (ACHD).

Methods In this prospective cohort study, 602 consecutive patients with ACHD who routinely visited the outpatient clinic were enrolled between 2011 and 2013. Galectin-3 was measured in thaw serum by batch analysis. The association between galectin-3 and a primary endpoint of all-cause mortality, heart failure, hospitalisation, arrhythmia, thromboembolic events and cardiac interventions was investigated using multivariable Cox models. Reference values and reproducibility were established by duplicate galectin-3 measurements in 143 healthy controls.

Results Galectin-3 was measured in 591 (98%) patients (median age 33 (25–41) years, 58% male, 90% New York Heart Association (NYHA) class I). Median galectin-3 was 12.7 (range 4.2–45.7) ng/mL and was elevated in 7% of patients. Galectin-3 positively correlated with age, cardiac medication use, NYHA class, loss of sinus rhythm, cardiac dysfunction and N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP). During a median follow-up of 4.4 (IQR 3.9–4.8) years, the primary endpoint occurred in 195 patients (33%). Galectin-3 was significantly associated with the primary endpoint in the univariable analysis (HR per twofold higher value 2.05; 95% CI 1.44 to 2.93, p<0.001). This association was negated after adjustment for NT-proBNP (HR 1.04; 95% CI 0.72 to 1.49, p=0.848).