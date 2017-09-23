A 76-year-old woman with anaemia and cardiomegaly

A 76-year-old woman was referred to our hospital due to further evaluation of anaemia. During the past 3 years, she had been treated for multiple spinal compression fractures with vertebroplasty. Her blood pressure was 90/50 mm Hg, heart rate 75 beats/min, body temperature 37.7°C and respiratory rate 20/min at admission.

On blood sampling, her haemoglobin level was 5.2 g/dL and white cell count and platelet count 3.7 and 22×103/ µL, respectively. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma after serial diagnostic workups. Because her chest radiography showed cardiomegaly and left-sided pleural …