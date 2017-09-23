You are here

A 76-year-old woman with anaemia and cardiomegaly
  1. Jin Kyung Oh,
  2. Jae-Hyeong Park
  1. Department of Cardiology, School of Medicine, Chungnam National University, Chungnam National University Hospital, , Daejeon, , Korea
  1. Correspondence to , Department of Cardiology, School of Medicine, Chungnam National University, Chungnam National University Hospital, 282 Munhwa-ro, Jung-gu, Daejeon 35015, Korea; jaehpark{at}cnuh.co.kr

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312087

A 76-year-old woman was referred to our hospital due to further evaluation of anaemia. During the past 3 years, she had been treated for multiple spinal compression fractures with vertebroplasty. Her blood pressure was 90/50 mm Hg, heart rate 75 beats/min, body temperature 37.7°C and respiratory rate 20/min at admission.

On blood sampling, her haemoglobin level was 5.2 g/dL and white cell count and platelet count 3.7 and 22×103/ µL, respectively. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma after serial diagnostic workups. Because her chest radiography showed cardiomegaly and left-sided pleural …

