Initial surgery versus conservative management of symptomatic severe mitral regurgitation in the elderly

Article Text
Abstract
Objective In elderly patients, the benefit of surgical correction of severe mitral regurgitation (MR) may not be greater than the operative risk. This study sought to compare the long-term clinical outcomes between initial surgery and conservative management in elderly patients (≥70 years of age) with severe MR.
Methods We prospectively evaluated 157 consecutive patients (75 men, 74±4 years of age) with severe degenerative MR and mild symptoms. Mitral valve surgery was performed on 79 (initial surgery group), whereas the conservative strategy was chosen for 78 patients (conservative management group). We compared the overall and cardiac mortality and cardiac event between strategies in the overall and propensity-matched cohort (46 pairs).
Results During the median follow-up of 5.4 years, overall death occurred less in the initial surgery group (16 vs 37 patients). This group showed reduced cardiac mortality (HR 0.31; 95% CI 0.13 to 0.73; p=0.007), overall mortality (HR 0.39; 95% CI 0.21 to 0.74; p=0.004) and cardiac event (HR 0.26; 95% CI 0.13 to 0.53; p<0.001). A significant reduction in cardiac mortality (HR 0.18; 95% CI 0.05 to 0.63; p=0.007), overall mortality (HR 0.36; 95% CI 0.15 to 0.86; p=0.022) and cardiac event (HR 0.20; 95% CI 0.07 to 0.52; p=0.001) in the initial surgery group was also observed in the propensity-matched cohort.
Conclusions In elderly patients with severe degenerative MR and mild symptoms, initial surgical strategy was associated with significant long-term reductions in cardiac and overall mortality compared with conservative management.
- mitral regurgitation
- valve disease surgery
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors Dr D-HK had full access to all of the data in the study and takes responsibility for the integrity of the data and the accuracy of the data analysis. Study conception and design: D-HK. Analysis and interpretation of data: D-HK, RH, SL, SB. Drafting of the manuscript: D-HK, RH. Critical revision of the manuscript for important intellectual content: D-HK, J-MS, J-KS, JWL. Final approval of manuscript: D-HK, RH, SL, SB, D-HK, J-MS, J-KS, J-WL.
Competing interests None declared.
Ethics approval Institutional Review Board of Asan Medical Center.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.