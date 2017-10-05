Contemporary outcomes in reoperative mitral valve surgery

Abstract

Objective Data suggest that redo mitral valve surgery is being performed in increasing numbers, possibly with superior results according to single-centre studies. The purpose of this study is to describe outcomes of redo mitral valve surgery and identify risk-adjusted predictors of poor outcomes.

Methods All (11 973) open mitral valve cases were evaluated (2002–2016) from a regional Society of Thoracic Surgery (STS) database. Patients were stratified by primary versus redo mitral valve surgery. Mixed effects logistic regression models including hospital as a random effect were used to identify risk factors for patients undergoing redo mitral valve surgery.

Results Of all mitral valve cases, 1096 (9.7%) had a previous mitral operation. Redo patients had higher rates of valve replacement and preoperative comorbidities resulting in more complications, operative mortalities (11.1%vs6.5%, p<0.0001) and higher resource utilisation. Several factors independently increased risk for composite STS major morbidity and 30-day mortality, including cardiogenic shock (OR 10.3, p=0.0001), severe tricuspid insufficiency (OR 2.3, p=0.001), urgent/emergent status (OR 1.8, p=0.001) and concurrent coronary artery bypass grafting (OR 2.4, p=0.002). The volume of redo mitral valve surgery increased 10% per year and the observed-to-expected ratios (O/E) for operative mortality in redo mitral surgery improved from 1.44 early in the study period to 0.72 in the most recent era.