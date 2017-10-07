You are here

Heart failure and cardiomyopathies
Image challenge
An unusual echo after ventricular tachycardia ablation
  1. Ashvarya Mangla1,
  2. Jessica K Bjorklund2,
  3. Dinesh K Kalra1
  1. 1Division of Cardiology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA
  2. 2Department of Internal Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Dinesh K Kalra, Division of Cardiology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois 60612, USA; dinesh_kalra{at}rush.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312090

Case presentation

A 64-year-old woman with non-ischaemic cardiomyopathy and left ventricular assist device (LVAD) presented with multiple appropriate implantable cardioverter defibrillator shocks for monomorphic ventricular tachycardia (VT). She underwent successful endocardial radiofrequency ablation of multiple VT circuits with exit sites in the basal inferolateral wall of the left ventricle (LV). The following day, she developed fever (39.1°C) and leucocytosis (16.5x109/L). Blood cultures and a transthoracic echo (TTE) were done (figure 1, online supplementary video 1). 

Figure 1

Figure 1

Two-dimensional transthoracic echo of the left ventricle (parasternal

