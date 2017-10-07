An unusual echo after ventricular tachycardia ablation

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
- cardiac computer tomographic (ct) imaging
- echocardiography
- ventricular arrhythmia ablation Procedures
- ventricular tachycardia
- idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy
Case presentation
A 64-year-old woman with non-ischaemic cardiomyopathy and left ventricular assist device (LVAD) presented with multiple appropriate implantable cardioverter defibrillator shocks for monomorphic ventricular tachycardia (VT). She underwent successful endocardial radiofrequency ablation of multiple VT circuits with exit sites in the basal inferolateral wall of the left ventricle (LV). The following day, she developed fever (39.1°C) and leucocytosis (16.5x109/L). Blood cultures and a transthoracic echo (TTE) were done (figure 1, online supplementary video 1).
Supplementary file 2
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.