Renin–angiotensin system blockade therapy after transcatheter aortic valve implantation

Abstract
Objective The persistence of left ventricular (LV) hypertrophy is associated with poor clinical outcomes after transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) for aortic stenosis. However, the optimal medical therapy after TAVI remains unknown. We investigated the effect of renin−angiotensin system (RAS) blockade therapy on LV hypertrophy and mortality in patients undergoing TAVI.
Methods Between October 2013 and April 2016, 1215 patients undergoing TAVI were prospectively enrolled in the Optimized CathEter vAlvular iNtervention (OCEAN)-TAVI registry. This cohort was stratified according to the postoperative usage of RAS blockade therapy with angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs). Patients with at least two prescriptions dispensed 180 days apart after TAVI and at least a 6-month follow-up constituted the RAS blockade group (n=371), while those not prescribed any ACE inhibitors or ARBs after TAVI were included in the no RAS blockade group (n=189).
Results At 6 months postoperatively, the RAS blockade group had significantly greater LV mass index regression than the no RAS blockade group (−9±24% vs −2±25%, p=0.024). Kaplan-Meier analysis revealed a significantly lower cumulative 2-year mortality in the RAS blockade than that in the no RAS blockade group (7.5% vs 12.5%; log-rank test, p=0.031). After adjusting for confounding factors, RAS blockade therapy was associated with significantly lower all-cause mortality (HR, 0.45; 95% CI 0.22 to 0.91; p=0.025).
Conclusions Postoperative RAS blockade therapy is associated with greater LV mass index regression and reduced all-cause mortality. These data need to be confirmed by a prospective randomised controlled outcome trial.
- transcatheter aortic valve replacement
- aortic valve stenosis
- renin-angiotensin system
- angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors
- angiotensin receptor blockers
Correction notice This article has been corrected since it was published Online First. In the "Changes in lV mass index" section the values "(18±29% vs. 4±25%, p=0.66)" have been changed to "(-18±29% vs. 4±25%, p=0.066)".
