25-year-old man with chest pain

Article Text
Abstract
Clinical introduction A 25-year-old man presented with complaints of acute-onset chest pain for 2 hours associated with diaphoresis and generalised weakness. He had history of smoking for 10 years. There was no history of hypertension, diabetes, family history of premature coronary artery disease or drug abuse. On evaluation, his heart rate was 76/min, blood pressure 130/90 mm Hg and oxygen saturation 97% on room air. Cardiovascular examination was normal. The ECG is shown in figure 1.
Question What is the most likely diagnosis?
Hyperkalaemia
Acute myocardial infarction
Early repolarisation syndrome
Athlete heart syndrome
Question
- acute myocardial infarction
- acute coronary syndromes
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors All three authors are responsible for patient management. Literature was reviewed by DS and RB. Manuscript was drafted by SSK.
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.