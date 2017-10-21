Managing the Eisenmenger syndrome: a call to arms

When Viktor Eisenmenger first described (1897) and later Paul Wood (1958) expanded on the Eisenmenger syndrome (ES), the options of treatment of this condition were very limited. The pulmonary hypertension (PH) associated with this condition was believed to be irreversible. Palliative care management and heart/heart-lung transplant were the only available treatment available.

The study conducted by Arnott and colleagues have once again reminded us that there are now more effective options. Their study showed that, in a binational cohort of patients with ES followed up in expert congenital heart centres in Australia and New Zealand for a mean duration of 8.3 years, advanced therapy (mostly bosentan) was associated with a reduction in mortality.1 This study should spur us to do more for these patients.