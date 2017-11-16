Cyanotic congenital heart disease following fertility treatments in the United States from 2011 to 2014

Abstract

Objective To examine the risk for cyanotic congenital heart diseases (CCHDs) among live births in the USA, resulting from various forms of infertility treatments.

Methods This study is a cross-sectional analysis of live births in the USA from 2011 to 2014. Infertility treatments are categorised into two of the following groups on birth certificates: assisted reproductive technology (ART) fertility treatment (surgical egg removal; eg, in vitro fertilisation and gamete intrafallopian transfer) and non-ART fertility treatment (eg, medical treatment and intrauterine insemination). We compared the risk for CCHD in ART and non-ART fertility treatment groups with those infants whose mothers received no documented fertility treatment and were naturally conceived (NC).

Results Among 14 242 267 live births from 2011 to 2014, a total of 101 494 live births were in the ART and 81 242 resulted from non-ART fertility treatments. CCHD prevalence in ART, non-ART and NC groups were 393/100 892 (0.39%), 210/80 884 (0.26%) and 10 749/14 020 749 (0.08%), respectively. As compared with naturally conceiving infants, risk for CCHD was significantly higher among infants born in ART (adjusted relative risk (aRR) 2.4, 95% CI 2.1 to 2.7) and non-ART fertility treatment groups (aRR 1.9, 95% CI 1.6 to 2.2). Absolute risk increase in CCHD due to ART and non-ART treatments were 0.03% and 0.02%, respectively. A similar pattern was observed when the analysis was restricted to twins, newborns with birth weights under 1500 g and gestational age of less than 32 weeks.