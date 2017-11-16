Clinical outcomes in 1731 patients undergoing mitral valve surgery for rheumatic valve disease

Objective Unlike degenerative mitral valve (MV) disease, the advantages of valve repair procedure over replacement have been debated in rheumatic MV disease. This study aims to evaluate the impact of procedural types on long-term outcomes through analyses on a large data set from an endemic area of rheumatic disease.

Results Patients undergoing repair were younger and had more predominant mitral regurgitation than mechanical and bioprosthetic replacement groups (61.6% vs 15.6% vs 24.4%; P<0.001). During follow-up (130.9±27.7 months), 283 patients (16.3%) died and 256 patients (14.8%) experienced valve-related complications. Propensity score matching yielded 188 pairs of repair and replacement patients that were well balanced for baseline covariates. In the matched cohort, there was no significant difference in the mortality risk between the repair and replacement groups (HR, 1.24; 95% CI 0.62 to 2.48). The risk of composite valve-related complications, however, was significantly lower in repair group (HR, 0.57; 95% CI 0.33 to 0.99) principally derived by a lower risk of haemorrhagic events (HR, 0.23; 95% CI 0.07 to 0.70). The incidence of reoperation was not significantly different between groups in the matched cohort (HR, 1.62; 95% CI 0.49 to 5.28).