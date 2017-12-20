Newborn in cardiogenic shock

Article Text
Abstract
Clinical introduction A 2-month-old baby boy was referred to our centre due to tachycardia and acute heart failure. The ECG showed a narrow complex tachycardia with a heart rate of 300 beats per minute (Figure 1). Echocardiographically, a patent foramen ovale and a parachute mitral valve with mild regurgitation were diagnosed; cardiac function was highly impaired.
- electrocardiography
- supraventricular arrhythmias
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors The idea to present our case as an image challenge was originally from CP. As the case was one of our patients, everyone had an easy access to the data but RAG offered the ECGs. FW did the literature search and wrote the article and is also the guarantor. The primary management of the case was done by RAG and CP.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Guardian consent obtained.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.