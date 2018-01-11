You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Contemporary management and outcomes in congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Review
Contemporary management and outcomes in congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries
  1. Shelby Kutty1,
  2. David A Danford1,
  3. Gerhard-Paul Diller2,
  4. Oktay Tutarel3
  1. 1Division of Cardiology, University of Nebraska College of Medicine and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, USA
  2. 2Division of Adult Congenital and Valvular Heart Disease, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, University Hospital Muenster, Muenster, Germany
  3. 3Department of Paediatric Cardiology and Congenital Heart Disease, German Heart Centre Munich, Technical University of Munich, Muenster, Germany
  1. Correspondence to Dr Shelby Kutty, Division of Cardiology, University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha, NE 68198, USA; skutty{at}unmc.edu

Abstract

Congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries (ccTGA) can occur in isolation, or in combination with other structural cardiac anomalies, most commonly ventricular septal defect, pulmonary stenosis and tricuspid valve disease. Clinical recognition can be challenging, so echocardiography is often the means by which definitive diagnosis is made. The tricuspid valve and right ventricle are on the systemic arterial side of the ccTGA circulation, and are therefore subject to progressive functional deterioration. The natural history of ccTGA is also greatly influenced by the nature and severity of accompanying lesions, some of which require surgical repair. Some management strategies leave the right ventricle as the systemic arterial pump, but carry the risk of worsening heart failure. More complex ‘double switch’ repairs establish the left ventricle as the systemic pump, and include an atrial baffle to redirect venous return in combination with either arterial switch or Rastelli operation (if a suitable ventricular septal defect permits). Occasionally, the anatomic peculiarities of ccTGA do not allow straightforward biventricular repair, and Fontan palliation is a reasonable option. Regardless of the approach selected, late cardiovascular complications are relatively common, so ongoing outpatient surveillance should be established in an age-appropriate facility with expertise in congenital heart disease care.

  • cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging
  • echocardiography
  • congenital heart disease surgery
  • complex congenital heart disease
  • heart failure

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2016-311032

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • SK and DAD contributed equally.

  • Contributors SK drafted the manuscript. DAD, GPD and OT contributed to specific sections and made critical revisions. All authors read and approved the final manuscript.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.