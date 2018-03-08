How to prove without randomised controlled trials that automated external defibrillators used by the public save lives?

How to deal with the data from sports centres in Piacenza?

In their Heart manuscript, Aschieri et al report an impressive impact of the availability of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on survival after sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in amateur sports centres.1 For this observational study, the authors analysed data from a registry on all out-of-hospital SCA cases from the Piacenza area (Italy). Using the predetermined variable ‘location’, they selected 26 cases. As AEDs were gradually introduced over an 18-year period, a comparison could be made according to the on-site presence of an AED. Neurologically intact survival rates in sports centres with and without on-site AED were 93% (14/15) and 9% (1/11), respectively.

At first glance, this impressive difference should lead to patently clear conclusions. A closer look at the methodology and the data, however, urges caution as at least four (often interrelated) issues potentially leading to bias should be mentioned. First, the AEDs were not allocated at random since the sports centres decided whether or not to start a local AED project, implying that all results are prone to bias. Second, the time of collapse was not registered. Although the authors state that all cases were witnessed and that the emergency medical services (EMS) dispatch centre was never alerted for pre-arrest symptoms, one cannot exclude that in sports centres with an on-site AED the collapse to call interval was shorter, for example, because a local campaign aiming at an optimal AED use also emphasised the importance of an early call to the dispatch centre. Third, the gradual introduction of AEDs (ie, only 36 devices in 2007 vs 207 in 2016) is reflected by an increasing proportion of SCA cases in AED-equipped sites (ie, only 1 out of 8 cases between 1999 and 2007 vs 14 out of 18 between 2008 and 2016). Consequently, any intervention improving the quality of prehospital and in-hospital care in the Piacenza area, for example, more accurate dispatch of EMS units, introduction of telephone-assisted basic life support (BLS) and more aggressive coronary interventions in resuscitated patients, favoured AED-equipped sites. Fourth, it is not clear why there were only eight cases in the period 1999–2007 and 18 between 2008 and 2016. Therefore, selection bias cannot be excluded.

Undoubtedly, many uncertainties are inevitable when using prospectively registered data to study the effects of a particular intervention such as AED use by lay people. Only through a well-designed randomised controlled trial (RCT), most of the aforementioned issues can be avoided. In this respect, Aschieri et al clearly mention that the reported observational data do not prove causality between the on-site availability of an AED and high survival. Fortunately, the authors were able to provide some details on individual cases. Indeed, the on-site presence of an AED does not necessarily imply that this device saved the patient’s life. This is obvious when the on-site AED is not connected or when no shock is delivered before EMS arrival. Furthermore, the magnitude of the beneficial effect of the on-site AED in an individual patient is related to the interval between the delivery of the first shock by a lay volunteer and EMS arrival, that is, a 10%–12% decrease in survival rate for every minute of delay.2 Applying these principles to the reported data showed that there were only eight SCA cases where an on-site AED was used by a lay bystander, and that the interval between AED connection by the lay responder and EMS arrival in these eight cases ranged from 2 to 10 min.

Our closer look at the raw data on the one hand suggests that the observed huge difference in survival rates in sports centres with and without AED (ie, 93% vs 9%) does not reflect the real surplus value of an on-site AED. On the other hand, the authors have done much to show that some patients benefited from the on-site AED.