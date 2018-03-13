Effectiveness of new antiplatelets in the prevention of recurrent myocardial infarction

A key component in the management of acute coronary syndrome (ACS), antiplatelet therapy is effective in reducing the risk of acute ischaemic events. 1 2 Platelet activation and aggregation is inhibited by cyclooxygenase inhibitors (aspirin), glycoprotein IIb/IIIa antagonists and P2Y 12 antagonists (clopidogrel, prasugrel and ticagrelor), the latter two classes administered with aspirin. 3–5 Recently, a number of studies concluded that, while carrying increased bleeding risk, 6–8 ticagrelor and prasugrel are superior to clopidogrel in reducing major cardiovascular events. However, their effect under real-life conditions remains underexplored. Following a request by the French health authorities, this study aimed to determine if using ticagrelor or prasugrel after an ACS (unstable angina (UA), myocardial infarction (MI)) was associated with a lower risk of recurrent MI (reMI: new non-fatal MI or cardiac death) compared with clopidogrel use in real-life conditions.

Data were collected using electronic case report forms (eCRF). Scientific oversight, conduct of operations and data management were the sponsor’s responsibility (PGRx). Quality control was part of systematic screening procedures for retrospective cases identification and data collection and concerned two-third of cases used in the study (the rest being prospectively included), for whom eCRFs were monitored against source documentation. This process implied anonymous data collection unless patient consent was obtained. Eligible patients were systematically posted information about the study and asked if they would: a) consent to participate, accepting to undergo the interview; b) not consent to participate but not objecting to the use of anonymous data for the study; c) fully object to the collection of medical data. Prospective patients’ recruitment was randomly audited during the recruitment period to ensure exhaustive inclusion of patients. The database includes an electronic audit trail for all data modifications, and critical variables were subjected to additional audits. Data for this study were extracted from the PGRx database on 11 May 2016.

Data collected at inclusion included patient characteristics, cardiac and vascular medical history, comorbidities, symptoms, ECG results, type/date of index ACS and all drugs prescribed at index ACS discharge. Additionally, for reMI cases were collected symptoms, ECG, cardiac enzymes tests, type/date of reMI, vital status, date and cause of death and all treatments taken by the patient prior to reMI.

The PGRx registries comply with principles set out by the Declaration of Helsinki, local regulatory requirements and the International Conference on Harmonisation–Good Pharmacoepidemiology Practice guidelines. Informed consent was obtained from all patients interviewed to establish risk factors and drug use between index ACS and reMI for cases or the matching date for referents. Confidentiality and anonymity of all patients recruited via PGRx registries have been maintained. Only physicians were compensated for inviting and recruiting patients.

Confounding by indication is based on the fact that APAs are prescribed differentially, according to health status and prognosis. To take it into account, the following wide range of measures was taken:

A sensitivity analysis addressed drugs used immediately before the reMI among APA users. A patient was defined as exposed if he/she was prescribed an APA at least once within the 30 days’ time window prior to the reMI.

The exposure of principal interest was defined as APA use within 30 days of the index ACS between cases and matched referents. The information on exposure was obtained from one of the following three sources (percentages below are mutually exclusive) as per the corresponding matching criterion:

The target sample size was established at 1250 cases and 2500 referents in order to obtain at least 80% power to detect significant ORs below 0.9 (main analysis) based on the assumptions that 1) one-third of the referents would be prescribed ticagrelor, one-third prasugrel or no-P2Y 12 antagonist treatment and one-third clopidogrel and 2) no effect modification or influence on reMI risk by other P2Y 12 antagonist use would occur, so that two-thirds of the sample size would be available for the comparison of each new P2Y 12 antagonist versus clopidogrel. Expected 95% CI estimates were (0.677 to 0.945) (0.268 width), and (0.762 to 1.063) (0.310 width) for ORs of 0.8 and 0.9, respectively.

Referents were patients meeting the eligibility criteria above, but with no reMI at the time of matching. An average of two referents were matched to each case by: (1) date of index ACS (range: delay (±10%) between index ACS of case and corresponding reMI); (2) age ±1 year, and if unfeasible, year by year up until ±5 years, both within each of the strata aged ≤69 and ≥70 years separately; (3) sex; (4) type of index ACS (according to four types of index ACS: first UA, first ST-elevated MI (STEMI), first non-STEMI (NSTEMI), ACS with previous history of ACS prior to index ACS) and (5) type of exposure data source. Referents who became cases at a later date were retained as cases in the analysis (n=99), some of which were still used as matched referents over the period preceding the recurrence (n=49, out of 99). 14 15 Referents were used as matched referents for one single case in order to avoid bias on relative risk estimates. 16

Cases were patients with a reMI occurring after the index ACS, defined according to the ESC Committee for Practice Guidelines as 13 : (1) new spontaneous MI; (2) cardiac death due to MI lacking biomarkers; (3) stent thrombosis; (4) cardiac-related death or (5) UA with myocardial revascularisation (percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with/without stent or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG)) and intensive care unit hospitalisation. When concerns of uncertainty were raised for cases as to their eligibility, an expert cardiologist (NDa) blinded to the exposure status was requested to independently review the cases.

Composed of (i) a cohort of patients with an index ACS and (ii) reMI case-patients from the cohort or recruited externally to the cohort but in the same cardiology sites. Cohort patients not experiencing a reMI were defined as referents. Using this latter cohort, referents were selected for each case by individual matching.

The Antiplatelet agents and Recurrent Myocardial Infarction Study (AReMIS) case-referent study used the Pharmacoepidemiological General Research eXtension (PGRx) registry of ACS assembled by French cardiologists since 2007 as described elsewhere. 9–12 The study period was 1 June 2013 (to allow 1 year after the marketing date for ticagrelor, the last antiplatelet agent (APA) licensed in France) to recruitment completion in 12 March 2016.

Sensitivity analysis (a) by window of exposure (30 days before event date, and when the same medicine is maintained over time, only in users of APA), (b) restricting the analysis to patients exposed to both antihypertensive and lipid-lowering drugs between the index ACS and the reMI date and (c) excluding patients treated with an anticoagulant

A series of sensitivity analyses were performed using the main model to explore the robustness and stability of the results. Varying the time window of exposure to APAs, comparing the effect of maintaining the same medicine over time, restricting the analysis to patients exposed to both an antihypertensive and a lipid-lowering drug between the index ACS and the reMI date, excluding patients treated with anticoagulants, returned consistent results to those obtained in the principal ITT analysis ( table 5 ).

OR estimates obtained among all patients (main model) showed a risk reduction in ticagrelor and prasugrel users compared with the reference group ( figure 3 ), held only for patients with a first MI (including those with a first STEMI) as their index ACS. Among the latter, risk reduction for ticagrelor (OR 0.39; 95% CI 0.24 to 0.62) and prasugrel (OR 0.44; 95% CI 0.26 to 0.75) was highest among patients with a first STEMI; the risk reduction was less pronounced for those exposed to ticagrelor (OR 0.63; 95% CI 0.43 to 0.92) with no significant risk difference shown for prasugrel. Risk reduction for patients with a first UA as their index ACS taking ticagrelor was less than that of those taking prasugrel, but neither was significant (OR 0.80; 95% CI 0.41 to 1.59 vs OR 0.51; 95% CI 0.15 to 1.74).

In view of the different distributions of the four categories of exposure according to types of index ACS ( table 1 ), a likelihood ratio test to assess interaction between index ACS and category of APA exposure found this one to be significant (P<0.001). As a result, the analysis was matched in a stringent way.

As the most critical confounder, stratification by age was performed below and above 69 years. The OR estimates for ticagrelor remained essentially unchanged (OR 0.63; 95% CI 0.45 to 0.87 for ≥70 years and OR 0.71; 95% CI 0.51 to 0.99 for their younger counterparts) ( table 4 ). The risk reductions for prasugrel were not significant for either age-group.

Applying less stringent matching on the type of index ACS (UA or MI, irrespective of ST-elevation or number of previous ACS) to increase the sample size, yielded superimposable results: significant risk reductions of 33% and 27% for ticagrelor and prasugrel, respectively, indicating that the model controls potential confounding induced by a partial matching on type of index ACS.

Adjusting for potential confounders and risk factors reduced the risk of reMI by 35% among patients exposed to ticagrelor within 30 days of their index ACS, compared with those exposed to clopidogrel (OR 0.65; 95% CI 0.52 to 0.81; table 3 ). For patients exposed to prasugrel, the associated risk reduction was 29% (OR 0.71; 95% CI 0.53 to 0.96). Patients not prescribed a P2Y 12 antagonist at discharge had a risk of recurrence identical to the reference group ( table 3 ).

Table 2 provides a description of cases and matched referents. Cases were predominantly males (71%) with a mean age of 70.6 years. Just over half the cases were experiencing recurrence after a first MI and 32% had more than one previous ACS. Nearly all patients (>94%) had hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The 3122 referents were characterised by APA use at the time of the index ACS in order to identify potential sources of confounding, especially by indication ( table 1 ). Patients using clopidogrel were older (70.7 years, SD 12.5) than those taking ticagrelor or prasugrel (61.5, SD 12.3 and 57.8, SD 10.4), and more often females (33.3% vs 22.9% and 14.9%). Clear differences were also observed for the type of index ACS across the four categories of exposure, with clopidogrel users presenting more often with UA (13.8%) or ACS antecedents (21.7%) than ticagrelor (5.1% and 10.1%, respectively) or prasugrel users (4.4% and 9.7%, respectively), the latter two including more patients with first MI (respectively 84.8% and 86.0% vs 64.5% for clopidogrel). Clopidogrel users had also more often diabetes as well as CV and severe comorbidities. They were less often aspirin users and more often anticoagulant users. Some of these differences were expected as prasugrel is indicated in patients younger than 75 years subjected to PCI. No-P2Y 12 antagonist users were more exposed to anticoagulant drugs than ticagrelor and prasugrel users but less exposed compared with clopidogrel users. Moreover, no-P2Y 12 antagonist users underwent CABG in a much higher proportion than users (15.4% for no-P2Y 12 antagonists users compared with 3.3%, 1.0% and 0.2% for clopidogrel, ticagrelor and prasugrel, respectively).

Overall, 275 cardiology centres and 26 general practices recruited a total of 1425 patients identified as reMI, of whom 1243 were found to be fully eligible as they met the definition of cases ( figure 1 ). Of 3864 patients identified as potential referents, 3122 were fully eligible ( figure 2 ).

Discussion

This large case-referent study addresses the real-life impact of new APAs in cardiology settings. It revealed a highly significant protective effect of ITT use of new APAs, more pronounced with ticagrelor after an ACS on the recurrence of non-fatal MI and cardiac death as compared with clopidogrel.

Findings are in line with those reported in controlled trials, which were not affected by confounding by indication. Therefore, the observation that new APAs, and notably ticagrelor, protect against reMI is highly plausible. Results in no-P2Y 12 antagonist users appear to reflect those in clopidogrel users. A possible explanation is the proportion of no-P2Y 12 antagonist users undergoing CABG surgery as their index ACS treatment compared with clopidogrel users (almost fivefold more).

The discussion lies on the magnitude of the effect observed for ticagrelor and prasugrel, which appears even larger in real-life use than that achieved in the trials the Study of Platelet Inhibition and Patient Outcomes (PLATO) and the Trial to Assess Improvement in Therapeutic Outcomes by Optimizing Platelet Inhibition with Prasugrel–Thrombolysis in Myocardial Infarction (TRITON–TIMI 38).14 15 Potential residual confounding may explain the larger effect. However, differences in the populations analysed in both studies may explain also the difference in effect magnitude found. The trials were conducted under strictly controlled conditions. As such, the population in which the drug is ultimately licensed for use and that of the original trial may differ.14 Additionally, as more patients in the ticagrelor arm of PLATO discontinued treatment than in the clopidogrel arm, non-compliance should favour a type II error (failing to detect an effect), which is not the case here; however, this could explain the difference in the effect magnitude (ie, translated into higher effectiveness in real life than the efficacy assessed in trials). Such observations are not infrequent, contrary to common beliefs, when compliance to treatment is good. In a similar study conducted in PGRx, it was demonstrated that adherence to chronic cardiovascular treatment is excellent in France, notably in patients with MI.12 Another explanation to such larger real-life effect may relate to the fact that drugs and regimens are tailored to patients, while in trials these are usually fixed. This is the case of our study, where ticagrelor and prasugrel were mainly prescribed to patients (84.8% and 86%, respectively) with MI for whom the risk-reducing effects appear higher. Indeed, interaction analysis between index ACS categories and different APA use showed to be highly significant. Actually, understanding an ‘indication bias’ for aetiological research may translate into a positive impact from a public health viewpoint, as clinicians prescribe drugs to patients with higher expected benefit.

Real-world evidence studies have since been conducted. A study using the The Swedish Web-system for Enhancement and Development of Evidence-based care in Heart disease Evaluated According to Recommended Therapies (SWEDEHEART)- Myocardial infarction (MI) (SWEDEHEART-MI)registry on 45 073 patients of whom about one-fourth were discharged on ticagrelor, the balance on clopidogrel, showed a cumulative probability of the combined outcome of death, MI and stroke at 24 months for patients in the ticagrelor cohort was half that of the clopidogrel cohort (11.7% (95% CI 10.6 to 12.8) vs 22.3% (95% CI 21.8 to 22.7)).17 Furthermore, a recent study investigated the effect of prasugrel and ticagrelor on all-cause mortality and stent thrombosis in a large single-centre, all-comers registry to find that both prasugrel and ticagrelor were associated with reduced mortality compared with clopidogrel in patients with STEMI and that ticagrelor also significantly reduced the rate of stent thrombosis which is consistent with our results.18 Our findings are also consistent with studies providing platelet function measurement data, most of these concluding that, compared with prasugrel, ticagrelor was associated with significantly greater P2Y 12 inhibition with both achieving a significantly greater inhibition than clopidogrel during maintenance therapy.19 20

Study limitations Significant differences in the distributions of individual P2Y 12 antagonist usage were observed for age, type of index ACS, history of ACS events and aspirin use, which may represent significant confounding factors. Controlling for these factors through stringent matching and modelling may not have entirely controlled for residual confounding due to unmeasured unknown variables associated with more ‘subjective’ factors explaining physicians’ choice of prescription.