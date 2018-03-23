Outcomes in patients treated with ticagrelor versus clopidogrel after acute myocardial infarction stratified by renal function

Article Text
Objectives We aimed to analyse outcomes of ticagrelor and clopidogrel stratified by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) in a large unselected cohort of patients with acute myocardial infarction (MI).
Methods We used follow-up data in MI survivors discharged on ticagrelor or clopidogrel enrolled in the Swedish Web-System for Enhancement and Development of Evidence-Based Care in Heart Disease Evaluated According to Recommended Therapies registry. The association between ticagrelor versus clopidogrel and the primary composite outcome of death, MI or stroke and the secondary outcome rehospitalisation with bleeding diagnosis at 1 year, was studied using adjusted Cox proportional hazards models, stratifying after eGFR levels.
Results In total, 45 206 patients with MI discharged on clopidogrel (n=33 472) or ticagrelor (n=11 734) were included. The unadjusted 1-year event rate for the composite endpoint of death, MI or stroke was 7.0%, 18.0% and 48.0% for ticagrelor treatment and 11.0%, 33.0% and 64.0% for clopidogrel treatment in patients with eGFR>60 (n=33 668), eGFR30–60 (n=9803) and eGFR<30 (n=1735), respectively. After adjustment, ticagrelor as compared with clopidogrel was associated with a lower 1-year risk of the composite outcome (eGFR>60: HR 0.87, 95% CI 0.76 to 99, eGFR30–60: 0.82 (0.70 to 0.97), eGFR<30: 0.95 (0.69 to 1.29), P for interaction=0.55) and a higher risk of bleeding (eGFR>60: HR 1.10, 95% CI 0.90 to 1.35, eGFR30–60: 1.13 (0.84 to 1.51), eGFR<30: 1.79 (1.00 to 3.21), P for interaction=0.30) across the eGFR strata.
Conclusions Treatment with ticagrelor as compared with clopidogrel in patients with MI was associated with lower risk for the composite of death, MI or stroke and a higher bleeding risk across all strata of eGFR. Of caution, bleeding events were more abundant in patients with eGFR<30.
