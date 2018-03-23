You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Atrial fibrillation is target organ damage caused by an impaired haemodynamic state

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Editorial
Atrial fibrillation is target organ damage caused by an impaired haemodynamic state
  1. Kristian Wachtell
  1. Department of Cardiology, Section for Cardiology Intervention, Division of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway
  1. Correspondence to Dr Kristian Wachtell, Division of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases, Department of Cardiology, Section for Cardiology Intervention, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo 0315, Norway; kristian{at}wachtell.net

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312778

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Although the phenotype presentation of atrial fibrillation may have many causes, the most common aetiology is pressure overload as hypertension and the consequent cardiac changes in left atrial and ventricular structure and function.

What is increasingly clear is that atrial fibrillation should not solely be regarded as a disease entity with electrical disturbances. Increasing evidence supports that atrial fibrillation is caused by an unfavourable haemodynamic state or frank hypertension. In fact, hypertensive heart disease and other pressure overload states (eg, aortic stenosis)1 are strong predictors of atrial fibrillation due to both structural and functional changes in the left atrium and left ventricle.

The changes in the haemodynamic state by increased blood pressure have many direct effects on left atrial and ventricular structure and function. Since the first report that angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibition (ACEI) reduced the incidence of atrial fibrillation in patients with acute myocardial infarction, there have been many reports that treatment with either ACEI or angiotensin receptor blockers reduces the risk of atrial fibrillation.2 These reports have led to further research into the pathophysiology of atrial fibrillation caused by pressure overload and hypertensive heart disease.

One of the central parts of the developing atrial fibrillation from hypertension is the increased afterload that in turn changes left ventricular geometry with increased left ventricular mass and relative wall thickness as a response to the increased end-systolic stress. These changes in left ventricular structure have a direct impact on enlarging left atrial size as well as stretching the pulmonary veins from where atrial fibrillation often originates. This stretching of cells in the left atrium and the pulmonary veins leads to cellular …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.

Linked Articles

  • Arrhythmias and sudden death
    Ambulatory blood pressure and long-term risk for atrial fibrillation
    Valérie Tikhonoff Tatiana Kuznetsova Lutgarde Thijs Nicholas Cauwenberghs Katarzyna Stolarz-Skrzypek Jitka Seidlerová Sofia Malyutina Natasza Gilis-Malinowska Ewa Swierblewska Kalina Kawecka-Jaszcz Jan Filipovský Krzysztof Narkiewicz Gregory Y H Lip Edoardo Casiglia Jan A Staessen the European Project On Genes in Hypertension (EPOGH) Investigators T Kuznetsova JA Staessen L Thijs J Filipovský Z Marecková J Peleška J Seidlerová E Casiglia V Tikhonoff M Cwynar J Gąsowski T Grodzicki K Kawecka-Jaszcz M Kloch-Badełek A Olszanecka K Stolarz-Skrzypek B Wizner W Wojciechowska N Gilis-Malinowska K Kunicka K Narkiewicz W Sakiewicz M Wójtowicz E Swierblewska S Malyutina Y Nikitin A Ryabikov M Voevoda J Filipovsky
    Heart 2018; - Published Online First: 09 Feb 2018. doi: 10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312488