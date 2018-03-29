Comparison of general anaesthesia and non-general anaesthesia approach in transfemoral transcatheter aortic valve implantation

Article Text
Objective Performing transfemoral transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) without general anaesthesia (GA) has been increasingly adopted. We sought to study the impact of GA and non-GA approaches on procedural outcome and 30-day and 1-year mortality in transfemoral TAVI.
Methods The UK TAVI registry holds information for every TAVI procedure in the UK. We analysed the data for patients implanted during 2013–2014 using either an Edwards Sapien or a Medtronic CoreValve prosthesis. Propensity score-matching analysis was performed to adjust for confounding factors.
Results 2243 patients were studied (aged 81.4±7.5 years, 1195 males). 1816 (81%) underwent TAVI with GA and 427 (19%) without GA. Transoesophageal echocardiography (TOE) was used in 92.3% of GA and 12.4% of non-GA cases (p<0.001). There was no significant difference in the rate of successful valve deployment (GA 97.2% vs non-GA 95.7%, p=0.104) and in the incidence of more than mild aortic regurgitation (AR) at the end of the procedure (GA 5.6% vs non-GA 7.0%, p=0.295). However, procedure time was longer (131±60 vs 121±60mins, p=0.002) and length of stay was greater (8.0±13.5 vs 5.7±5.5 days, p<0.001) for GA cases. 30-day and 1-year mortality rates did not differ between the GA and non-GA cases. After propensity matching, these results remained unchanged. A second propensity analysis (adjusted for mode of anaesthesia) did not show an association between use of TOE and rate of successful valve deployment or frequency of significant AR. Neither was TOE associated with a longer procedural time or greater length of stay.
Conclusion Procedure outcome, and 30-day and 1-year mortality are not influenced by mode of anaesthesia. However, GA is associated with longer procedure duration and greater length of stay.
- echocardiography
- aortic stenosis
- transcatheter valve interventions
