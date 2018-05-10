T wave inversions in a young athlete

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Clinical introduction
A 21-year-old black athlete presented for a preparticipation medical examination prior to playing collegiate basketball. He had no exercise limitations, syncope, dizziness or palpitations. He took no medications. There was no family history of coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, sudden cardiac arrest, drowning or seizures. Physical examination revealed a tall, well-appearing young man with an athletic build. Blood pressure was 119/61 mm Hg. Cardiac examination was unremarkable with no murmurs. A screening ECG is shown in Figure 1.
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.