Impact of age on excess risk of coronary heart disease in patients with familial hypercholesterolaemia

This is a registry-based prospective cohort study of all genotyped patients with FH in Norway. The study was perfomed according to the protocol approved in 2011 (supplementary file 1). We followed all patients who were included in the Unit for Cardiac and Cardiovascular Genetics (UCCG) Registry at 31 December 2009 for first time incident AMI and CHD events as well as first-time event of PCI, CABG and total CR during the period 2001 throughout 2009.

We planned and discussed the study in meetings with the patient organisation for patients with FH in Norway who informed their members through a bi-annual paper magazine sent to all members.

All patients with genetically diagnosed FH in Norway are included in the National UCCG Registry after written informed consent. Prior to the registry linkage all patients received a letter and were offered to be removed from the list and not participate in the registry linkage (supplementary file 2). At 31 December 2009, there were 4273 patients with FH registered of whom 8 were homozygous and of whom 3 had CHD. 19 Sex, birth year, date and age of genetic diagnosis were extracted from the registry. The frequency of the most common mutations in the cohort and the registry is further described elsewhere. 20–22 After the time of diagnosis, total serum cholesterol mean (SD) was 220 (58) mg/dL (5.7 (1.5) mmol/L), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) was 151 (50) mg/dL (3.9 (1.3) mmol/L) and 89.1% used lipid-lowering drugs in the cohort. 20

Cardiovascular outcomes and data linkage

We obtained data on all hospitalisations in Norway during 1994–2009 for AMI, CHD, PCI, CABG and total CR from the Cardiovascular Disease in Norway project (CVDNOR, http://www.cvdnor.no), a collaborative project between the University of Bergen and the Norwegian Knowledge Centre for the Health Services. Patient’s sex, age, date and time of admission and discharge, discharge diagnoses and diagnostic and surgical procedures are included in the database. We obtained data on death from the Norwegian Cause of Death Registry (NCoDR) containing information on date and cause of death (underlying, contributing and immediate causes) for all deaths among Norwegian residents.

We followed patients for endpoints through linkage with the NCoDR and CVDNOR by using the unique personal identification number for each Norwegian resident. Data were given according to the International Classification of Diseases, version 9 (ICD9) or version 10 (ICD10). Definition of AMI is the ICD9 code 410 or the ICD10 codes I21 and I22. CHD is defined as the ICD9 codes 410–414 or ICD10 codes I20–I25.

An incident event of AMI is defined as a hospitalisation with AMI as main or supplementary diagnosis or a death with CHD as the underlying cause of death without any prior hospitalisations with AMI. During 1994–2009, the definition of AMI in Norway changed. During the 1990s, the WHO criteria of 1979 for AMI was used.23 From 2000, AMI was defined according to the new American College of Cardiology/European Society of Cardiology definition.24 In 2007, the Universal Definition of MI was implemented.25

We defined an incident event of CHD as a hospitalisation with CHD as main or secondary diagnosis or a death with CHD as the underlying cause of death without any prior hospitalisations with CHD.

PCI was defined as code FNG in the Nordic Medico-Statistical Committee (NOMESCO) classification of medical (NCMP) and surgical (NCSP) code FNG or as codes 3294, 3236 or 3239 in the Norwegian classification of medicinal procedures; third edition, 1995 (SIF-95). CABG definition is NCMP/NCSP codes FNA–FNF or codes 3112–3129 in SIF-95. Total CR definition is NCMP/NCSP codes FNA–FNG and codes 3112–3129, 3294, 3236 and 3238 in SIF-95.

To analyse the first time events, we required 7 years of observation free of events prior to the start of follow-up. Patients registered in the UCCG later than 31 December 2009 and patients with any endpoint in question before 2001 were excluded from the analyses. Previous studies have shown that a washout period of 7 years results in only 3%–4% overestimation of incident events of AMI.26

We counted events among patients with FH from after the day they were included in the UCCG register and calculated the incidence of first occurrence of the endpoint in question, death from other causes or end of follow-up, whichever came first, during the period 1 January 2001 to 31 December 2009 for patients with FH and the entire Norwegian population. The follow-up time for each individual was split over calendar years and the attained age for each individual was updated for each calendar year.