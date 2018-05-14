T wave inversions in a young athlete

Article Text
Abstract
Clinical introduction A 21-year-old black athlete presented for a preparticipation medical examination prior to playing collegiate basketball. He had no exercise limitations, syncope, dizziness or palpitations. He took no medications. There was no family history of coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, sudden cardiac arrest, drowning or seizures. Physical examination revealed a tall, well-appearing young man with an athletic build. Blood pressure was 119/61 mm Hg. Cardiac examination was unremarkable with no murmurs. A screening ECG is shown in Figure 1.
Question What is the next step in the evaluation of this patient?
Transthoracic echocardiogram.
Cardiac MRI.
Holter monitor.
Exercise treadmill stress test.
No further testing indicated.
- ECG/electrocardiogram
