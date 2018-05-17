Review of the role of NICE in promoting the adoption of innovative cardiac technologies

Introduction

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Medical Technologies Evaluation Programme (MTEP) was established in 2009 with the intention of simplifying access and speeding up the implementation of new medical devices and diagnostic technologies as well as encouraging collaborative research into their clinical utility and healthcare system benefits.1 2 A number of technologies selected by MTEP for evaluation over the last 9 years have been relevant to cardiovascular clinical practice, and their guidance preparation has highlighted important clinical messages and provided challenges for the evaluative process and opportunities for programme development.

Professional societies play a vital role in notifying medical technologies to NICE for possible evaluation. Clinicians are well placed to understand where there may be uncertainties in the case for adoption of medical technologies into clinical practice. NICE selects technologies for evaluation if they offer plausible additional benefits to patients and the healthcare system. The size of the patient population and the impact of the underlying condition on quality of life or life expectancy are also considered. The cost of the technology is material to the decision to produce guidance to avoid the National Health Service (NHS) investing in technologies that are not cost-effective. There is no defined evidentiary threshold for a technology to be selected for NICE guidance, but there must be sufficient evidence to substantiate the claimed benefits.3 In order to enhance the relevance of its medtech guidance and to address areas of unmet need, NICE is developing its topic selection function further by introducing a new entity known as MedTechScan, which will be launched in autumn 2018.

If a technology is selected, the optimal route of assessment is chosen from the different NICE programmes to ensure that guidance is appropriate for the value proposition offered by the technology and the evidence available. For example, if a technology is likely to offer clinical benefit but is cost incurring, evaluation may be undertaken using an assessment of relative cost-effectiveness by the Diagnostics Assessment Committee or Technology Appraisal (TA) Programme. An understanding of the different NICE programmes is helpful to appreciate the context and purpose of different NICE guidance documents (table 1).

Table 1 A summary of the different NICE Medical Technology Programmes and Guidance documents

Medical technologies guidance (MTG) is prepared by the Medical Technologies Advisory Committee (MTAC), which evaluates clinical and cost benefits, the latter assessed using cost minimisation methodology from the perspective of the whole healthcare system. The MTAC processes address well-recognised challenges associated with medical device assessments. The evidence base available is often limited so that MTAC adopts a permissive approach that allows the consideration of unpublished as well as published information. Technical considerations are often important so that clinical evidence may be supported by technical evaluations undertaken by the manufacturers or by independent external assessment centres. Since the performance of medical devices is variably linked to the skill of the operator as well as to technical factors, NICE depends heavily on advice provided by experts to understand this relationship as well as to resolve uncertainties that often emerge around conflicting evidence. After consideration of all the sources of evidence, the case for adoption is supported if there is sufficient evidence to indicate superior clinical efficacy at an equivalent or reduced cost, or equivalent clinical efficacy in the face of cost savings. Partial support for adoption may result from the presence of equivocal evidence of clinical superiority or cost saving and recommendations may also encourage research into important areas of residual uncertainty. There have been 7 out of a total of 33 MTGs published for technologies that are relevant to the heart or circulation (table 2).

Table 2 A summary of NICE medical technologies guidance (MTG) relating to the heart or circulation

MTG1 supported the adoption of the SeQuent Please balloon catheter for the treatment of in-stent restenosis (ISR) having concluded that the technology was clinically superior to paclitaxel-eluting stent implantation in reducing the need for reintervention. The guidance also acknowledged, however, that further research was required to compare SeQuent Please with other drug-eluting balloon catheter and stents and recommended that studies be undertaken to include longer term clinical outcomes. The management of ISR has changed significantly since MTG1 was published in 2010,4 and paclitaxel-eluting stents are no longer used in routine clinical practice. An updated evidence review was therefore recently undertaken that included an assessment of the SeQuent Please balloon catheter compared with comparators that are more relevant to current practice than paclitaxel-eluting stents. This was the first opportunity for MTEP to exercise its ability to update published MTG in the face of a substantially new evidence base, which is a common feature of innovative technologies. There were 37 studies identified that offered new information about the role of SeQuent Please in the management of ISR, including 2 systematic reviews and meta-analyses and 17 reports of randomised controlled trials. These are summarised in supporting documents considered by MTAC that are on the NICE website. It was concluded that the SeQuent Please balloon is now established in managing ISR alongside other drug-eluting balloons and second-generation drug-eluting stents. The expansion in the evidence base that was recommended in the original guidance has come to fruition, with the publication of new well-planned and executed clinical studies. The objectives of the original MTG1 to promote the adoption of, and further research into, a promising medical technology have been achieved, and consideration can now be given by NICE and other professional bodies for the inclusion of this technology in relevant clinical guidelines.

MTG32 supported the adoption of HeartFlow FFRCT for estimating fractional flow reserve from coronary CT angiography in patients with chest pain of possible ischaemic aetiology. It concluded that when used in conjunction with 64-slice (or above) CT coronary angiography imaging, the addition of this coronary physiology simulation software achieves a high level of diagnostic accuracy that means that other non-invasive testing, invasive coronary angiography and revascularisation can be avoided in some patients. These potential clinical benefits are accompanied by anticipated cost savings if high-quality CT angiographic facilities are already available. Following NICE’s recommendation, HeartFlow FFRCT has been endorsed by NHS England for fast-tracking into the NHS using the Innovation and Technology Payment programme, with the 15 Academic Health Science Networks across England taking responsibility for local adoption.

MTG33 supported the use of ENDURALIFE-powered cardiac resynchronisation therapy-defibrillator (CRT-D) devices in patients with heart failure when implantation followed the recommendations of TA 314 on implantable cardioverter defibrillators and cardiac resynchronisation therapy for arrhythmias and heart failure published in June 2014. This recommendation was made on the basis of the published evidence that indicated clinical and system benefits of extended CRT-D battery life in reducing replacement procedures. The guidance acknowledged that other competing technologies may offer similar advantages and that advances in CRT-D technology other than battery chemistry have the potential to reduce battery depletion. Nonetheless, the guidance emphasised the importance of publishing clinical outcome studies in patients receiving CRT-Ds made by all manufacturers. This would provide insights into the longevity of different CRT-Ds in real-world UK clinical practice. In this regard, MTAC was informed of a large volume of data possessed by the National Institute for Cardiovascular Outcomes Research relating to CRT-Ds implanted in the NHS since 2008 and proposed that analysis and publication of these data may provide valuable information about the longevity of different devices.