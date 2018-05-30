A propensity matched analysis of robotic, minimally invasive, and conventional mitral valve surgery

Despite these significant barriers to use of the robotic approach, several potential benefits have been identified including reduced short-term mortality, fewer transfusions, and shorter postoperative length of stay (LOS). 8 11 12 This approach may also improve quality of life and allow patients to return to work faster. 13 However, the data comparing robotic mitral valve surgery to either conventional or mini approaches are limited and based typically on single centre reports. The objective of this study was to compare patient outcomes and resource utilisation of robotic, mini, and conventional approaches for isolated mitral surgery. We hypothesised that robotic and mini approaches would be associated with reduced postoperative morbidity and resource utilisation compared with conventional sternotomy.

Robot assisted surgical strategies have enabled smaller incisions, improved visualisation with a three-dimensional camera, and enhanced dexterity with greater range of motion and tremor reduction. The theoretical benefits of the robot come with challenges including a steep learning curve, a need for peripheral cannulation, and increased procedural times and costs of surgical equipment. 7 8 One recent study suggests cardiopulmonary bypass times do not stabilise until after 200 operations. 9 While surgical costs are increased, new studies suggest the robot may still be a cost-effective approach to mitral repair of degenerative valve disease in high-volume, specialised centres. 10

While it has always been a specialty of innovation, cardiac surgery is currently experiencing both a voluntary and forced period of technological advancement. 1 Percutaneous alternatives and patient demand are currently forcing a push away from surgery via a conventional sternotomy. Mitral valve operations have been at the forefront of these advances with the first minimally invasive (mini) mitral surgeries via a right mini-thoracotomy performed in 1996 separately by Carpentier and Chitwood. 2 3 Not long thereafter in 1998, Carpentier and others performed the first mitral operations with an early version of the da Vinci Surgical System (Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sunnyvale, CA, USA). 4 5 Currently, mitral valve repair is the most common cardiac operation performed with a robotic approach. 6

For the matched cohort, patients are again presented as counts (%) and median (25th, 75th percentile). Groupings, both robotic/conventional and robotic/mini, were compared by paired univariate analysis. Categorical variables were compared using McNemar’s test and continuous variables compared by signed rank test. All statistical analyses were carried out using SAS Version 9.4 (SAS Institutive, Cary, NC) with a value of P<0.05 determining significance.

For the entire cohort, henceforth referred to as the prematched cohort, categorical variables are presented as counts (%) and continuous variables as median (25th, 75th percentile). Patients were stratified by approach and compared by univariate analysis using the Mann-Whitney U test for continuous variables and Χ 2 test for categorical variables. To account for baseline differences in patients between the different approaches, patients who underwent robotic mitral surgery were propensity score matched to the conventional surgical approach and separately to the minimally invasive approach. In order to accomplish this, variables with <5% missing data were imputed using STS methodology that includes the lower risk category for categorical variables and the median for continuous variables, with gender specific medians for body surface area. Next, propensity scores were calculated for each patient using logistic regression including 33 preoperative characteristics (online supplemental table 1 ). The patients were then matched using a greedy algorithm starting at 8 digits of the propensity score and matching sequentially to the largest digit. The adequacy of the match was determined by standardised mean difference of baseline variables, with a goal of <20%. The propensity score distribution was also visualised to assess the impact of the match.

All records for patients undergoing isolated mitral valve surgery from 2011 to 2016 were extracted from the regional database in a de-identified manner. Patients were excluded for emergent or emergent salvage procedures. Patients were stratified by approach into either robotic surgery, minimally invasive via mini thoracotomy, or conventional median sternotomy. Clinical variables utilise standard STS definitions. 12 Operative mortality is defined as either 30-day or in-hospital mortality. Major morbidity includes permanent stroke, prolonged ventilation, reoperation for any reason, renal failure and deep sternal wound infection.

The Virginia Cardiac Services Quality Initiative (VCSQI) is a regional, multi-state collaborative of 19 hospitals. Member hospitals submit clinical data collected for the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) adult cardiac database to VCSQI. The primary objective of VCSQI is quality improvement with ongoing collaborative projects. This analysis represents a secondary analysis of the VCSQI data registry without Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act patient identifiers and is therefore exempt from institutional review board review. Business associate agreements are in place between VCSQI, members and the database vendor (ARMUS Corporation, San Mateo, CA, USA).

The robotic approach had longer procedural times than the mini approach, by 48 min for operative times and 57 min for operating room times (both P<0.0001). The robotic approach had a median postoperative LOS 1 day longer than the mini approach (P=0.017) and 5.3 hours longer in the ICU (P=0.005). The robotic and mini approaches had equivalent rates of discharge to a facility (5% vs 6%, P=0.85) and hospital readmission (10% vs 7%, P=0.09).

The robotic approach was associated with longer procedural times than the conventional approach, including 55 min longer operative times and 83 min longer operating room times (both P<0.0001; figure 1 ). However, robotic patients had shorter postoperative stays including a 1 day shorter LOS and 3.3 hours less in the intensive care unit (ICU) (both P<0.0001). The robotic approach was associated with a lower rate of discharge to a facility (7% vs 15%, P=0.001) and an equivalent rate of readmission (11% vs 9%, P=0.50).

There were no significant differences between the robotic and mini approaches in rates of mortality (0.7% vs 0.7%, P=1.00) or major morbidity (8% vs 6%, P=0.33), with no deep sternal wound infections recorded in either group. The rate of pneumonia was 1.0% in robotic patients and 0.3% in mini patients (P=0.32). There was a significantly higher rate of postoperative atrial fibrillation in the robotic cohort versus the mini cohort (26% vs 18%, P=0.01). There was also a 31% higher transfusion rate of packed red blood cells (PRBC) in the robotic cohort (15% vs 5%, P<0.0001). The overall rate of transfusion of any blood products was 30% higher in the robotic cohort (18% vs 5%, P<0.0001). There was no difference in rates of reoperation for any reason (5% vs 2%, P=0.13) or for bleeding (3% vs 1%, P=0.25).

Outcomes by approach are displayed in table 3 . Between the robotic and conventional approaches, there was no statistically significant difference in the rate of mortality (0.6% vs 2.2%, P=0.06). Similarly, there was no significant difference in rate of major morbidity (9% vs 9%, P=0.89) or its component complications, with no deep sternal wound infections recorded in either group. The rate of pneumonia was 1.6% in both groups (P=1.00). There were similar rates of postoperative atrial fibrillation, transfusion and reoperation. The rate of reoperation for any reason was 5% in the robotic group versus 4% in the conventional group (P=0.32).

A total of 590 patients were well matched between robotic and mini approaches with all baseline variables having a standardised mean difference of <10% (online supplemental figures 4 and 5 ). The median PROM was 0.6% for both robotic and mini cohorts (P=0.538). The rate of degenerative mitral disease in the robotic and mini matched cohort was 82% versus 81% (P=0.823). The rate of mitral repair was 91% in both groups, with leaflet resection in 38% of robotic cases and 33% of mini cases (P=0.89), and neochords were used in 31% of robotic cases and 37% of mini cases (P=0.37). Preoperative atrial fibrillation rates were similar at 11% versus 13% (P=0.38), and left atrial appendage ligation was low in both groups (5% vs 2%, P=0.07). Finally, the robotic group had 8 min longer cross-clamp and cardiopulmonary bypass times (both P<0.0001).

A total of 628 patients were matched between robotic and conventional approaches and were well matched with all baseline covariates having a standardised mean difference of <10% (online supplemental figures 2 and 3 ). There were no significant differences between matched pairs for any baseline characteristics ( table 1 ). The median PROM was 0.6% robotic vs 0.8% conventional (P=0.109). While the rate of degenerative mitral disease was 79% in robotic patients and 78% in conventional patients (P=0.73), the rate of mitral repair was significantly higher in the robotic group (91% vs 76%, P<0.0001; table 2 ). Types of repair were also different with 38% of patients receiving a leaflet resection in the robotic group versus 51% in the conventional group (P=0.006). Neochords were placed in 30% of robotic cases and 25% of conventional cases (P=0.09). Although the rate of preoperative atrial fibrillation was similar (12% vs 10%, P=0.43), fewer robotic patients received left atrial appendage ligation (6% vs 15%, P=0.0002). Finally, the robotic group had 17 min longer cross-clamp and 28 min longer cardiopulmonary bypass times (both P<0.0001).

Operative mortality was low for all approaches (0.8% robotic, 1.9% mini, 3.4% conventional; online supplemental table 3 ). These rates are within the expected range with observed to expected ratios (O:E) for robotic of 0.62 (P=0.408), mini O:E 0.70 (P=0.226), and conventional O:E 0.99 (P=0.952). Rates of major morbidity were also low for all groups (8.6% robotic, 8.5% mini, 15.0% conventional; P=0.010). All three groups had rates of morbidity or mortality that were significantly lower than expected—robotic O:E 0.69 (P=0.020), mini O:E 0.53 (P<0.0001), conventional O:E 0.72 (P<0.0001).

At baseline patients differed significantly between approaches with robotic cases being the lowest risk with median predicted risk of mortality (PROM) 0.7% vs 0.9% mini and 1.6% conventional (P<0.0001). Additionally, robotic cases had the lowest rates of many comorbidities (online supplemental table 2 ). Robotic cases had the highest rate of degenerative mitral valve disease (81% vs 70% mini vs 45% conventional, P<0.0001) and the highest rate of mitral repair (90% vs 83% mini vs 52% conventional, P<0.0001).

A total of 372 robotic, 576 mini and 1352 conventional sternotomy patients underwent non-emergent isolated mitral valve surgery within the collaborative over this 6-year period. Of the hospitals within the collaborative, six (32%) have performed robotic mitral surgery, and of these hospitals only two have performed >50 cases. Within the collaborative 11 (58%) have performed minimally invasive mitral surgery and four have performed >50 cases. As shown in online supplemental figure 1 , the median yearly case volume of surgeons who performed robotic surgery was 5 (4.5–12.8), for mini 4.3 (2.7–10), and for conventional 3 (1.6–5). The robotic surgeon yearly volume was significantly higher than conventional (P=0.011) but not mini (P=0.343). Mini surgeon yearly volume was also significantly higher than conventional (P=0.005).

Discussion

This is the first multi-institutional analysis comparing conventional sternotomy, minimally invasive approach, and robotic mitral valve surgery. Within propensity matched cohorts, the robotic approach was associated with a higher rate of mitral repair than conventional sternotomy but with identical repair rates as the minimally invasive approach. The robotic approach was also associated with longer procedural times across the board compared with both the conventional and mini approaches. Conversely, the robotic approach was associated with shorter postoperative LOS compared with conventional, but longer postoperative LOS compared with the mini approach. This may be due to the mini approach having less postoperative atrial fibrillation and fewer transfusions. The repair rates for the robotic and mini approaches exceeded 90% and was significantly higher than the repair rate of 76% in the conventional approach and may be due to more experienced surgeons performing less invasive mitral surgery.14 15

This analysis found robotic surgery required an additional 17, 28, and 83 min, respectively, for cross-clamp, cardiopulmonary bypass, and operating room time compared with conventional surgery. These findings corroborate previous reports that have demonstrated robotic surgery requiring 27–45 min additional cross clamp time and 36–77 min longer cardiopulmonary bypass time compared with conventional surgery.11 12 16 17Compared with the mini approach, the robotic approach was associated with 8 additional minutes in both cross-clamp and cardiopulmonary bypass times as well as 57 min of operating room time compared with the mini approach, much lower than previously reported.11 The incremental increase in procedural times between conventional, mini and robotic approaches correlates with increasing procedural complexity. Additionally, the dramatic increases in operating room time show that a robotic approach impacts not only the patient but also hospital resources. Finally, in this contemporary cohort the procedural time differences are lower than previously reported. This may be a result of increasing programme experience, although median times are consistently shorter than mean times due to the skewed nature of these variables.

Robotic surgery was found to have a higher rate of PRBC and any transfusion compared with the mini approach, although similar to the conventional approach. The PRBC transfusion rate of 15% compares favourably to prior robotic surgery publications.11 12 18 The finding of a higher transfusion rate compared with the mini approach is therefore a result of the very low transfusion rate in the mini cohort (5% for PRBC). Only a single study has demonstrated decreased transfusions with robotic versus conventional approach, while there is strong literature supporting fewer transfusions with minimally invasive mitral surgery compared with sternotomy.19–21 The lack of sternal bone marrow or sternal wire injuries and the femoral cannulation sites all drive lower rates of bleeding in the mini cohort. While this should also be realised in the robotic cohort, it is possible the push to smaller port sizes and longer operative time may limit visualisation and increase coagulopathy, resulting in bleeding and higher transfusion requirements.

The finding of increased postoperative atrial fibrillation in the robotic compared with the mini cohort is again a function of the low rate seen in the mini cohort. It is possible that less traumatic surgery with a minimally invasive approach is resulting is less postoperative atrial fibrillation. While the mini cohort is benefiting, this is offset in the robotic group by the prolonged myocardial ischaemic and cardiopulmonary bypass times.22 23 It is also possible that variation in hospital prophylaxis protocols is driving the low rate of atrial fibrillation in the mini cohort. It was surprising to see similar rates of atrial fibrillation in the conventional and robotic cohorts as some prior studies have demonstrated reduced rates with the robotic approach.11 24 The variability in this finding warrants further investigation to help improve quality and patient outcomes.

Compared with conventional sternotomy, robotic surgery was associated with decreased postoperative resource utilisation. This includes fewer patients discharged to a facility, a finding that fits with prior reports of patients returning to work faster with robotic surgery.13 Although most studies demonstrate shorter LOS, the results are mixed with a recent meta-analysis finding comparable ICU and hospital LOS in robotic and conventional cohorts.8 12 16 17 25 However, the functional benefits of a mini-thoracotomy or entirely endoscopic approach are significant compared with a sternotomy. This is clear with robotic patients leaving the ICU and hospital faster, and more of them going home, compared with conventional sternotomy. These benefits of not performing a sternotomy appear to be blunted by increased rates of bleeding/transfusion and atrial fibrillation in the robotic group compared with the mini group, resulting in longer ICU and hospital LOS. It is clear the function benefits can only be realised if postoperative complications are prevented.

The limitations of this study include its retrospective nature, prohibiting any causal relationships from being determined and introducing some level of selection bias into the analysis. The propensity score matching is designed to help eliminate differences in this bias between groups, but is not a perfect substitute for randomised controlled trials. The design also selects a subgroup of patients that are not representative of all patients who undergo mitral valve surgery, particularly those who undergo surgery by a conventional approach. Additionally, the study is limited by the dataset utilised, which in this case contains STS variables that have high validity but are limited to short-term outcomes. Finally, there is a potential for surgeon bias, with surgeon yearly volume likely accounting for the higher repair rate seen in robotic and mini cohorts.14 15 26 However, the median surgeon yearly volume differences are small. Additionally, the surgeon volume to outcome relationship appears largely limited to the repair rate, repair durability and survival. The other outcome differences noted in this analysis are thus unlikely to be related to potential bias in surgeon experience.