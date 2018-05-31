You are here

Education in Heart
Valve disease and non-cardiac surgery
  1. John B Chambers
  1. Cardiology Department, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Professor John B Chambers, Cardiology Department, Guys and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London SE1 9RT, UK; john.chambers{at}gstt.nhs.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312455

Learning objectives

  • To understand the principles of assessment by type of non-cardiac surgery, the Revised Cardiac Index Risk score, the grade of valve disease and functional capacity.

  • To understand that adverse events at non-cardiac surgery result from associated coronary disease and the haemodynamic effects of the valve disease.

  • To understand the precautions necessary during and after non-cardiac surgery and when invasive intervention is indicated in severe aortic stenosis or mitral stenosis.

Introduction

Valve disease is a major concern in patients having non-cardiac surgery. First, it is common (table 1)1–4 particularly in the elderly who may also have other comorbidities. The adult population prevalence of moderate or severe disease is 2.5% and this rises to >13% in people aged ≥75.1 Second, valve disease is often asymptomatic and may be detected for the first time during preoperative assessment for non-cardiac surgery. In the OxVALVE community study,3 moderate or severe valve disease was known in 4.9% people aged >65 and was newly detected by screening in a further 6.4%. Third, valve disease, particularly aortic stenosis (AS), may be associated with coronary disease which contributes to the perioperative risk.5 Fourth, recognised competencies in heart valve disease6 7 are not universal in all disciplines caring for patients having non-cardiac surgery. Finally, the evidence base is small. A combination of these factors leads to anxiety over the presence of valve disease although this is often misplaced.

Table 1

Prevalence (%) of moderate or severe valve disease

This article discusses the assessment and perioperative management of patients with heart valve disease including replacement valves.

An approach to valve disease

If emergency life-saving surgery is needed, this should proceed immediately (figure 1).8–11 If severe valve disease is known or suspected from the history or the presence of a significant murmur, additional precautions should be taken in perioperative care (box 1).

Figure 1

An approach to valve disease. …

