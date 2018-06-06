Validity of inducible ischaemia as a surrogate for adverse outcomes in stable coronary artery disease

More direct evidence about the validity of inducible ischaemia as a surrogate for CV endpoints comes from observations of treatment effects.

For patients with angina, the benefits of targeting ischaemia are well documented and underpin the clinical application of all the commonly used antianginal drugs including nitrates, beta-blockers, ivabradine and calcium channel blockers. Yet, despite the benefits of these drugs for reducing myocardial ischaemia and correcting symptoms in patients with stable CAD, there is no evidence that they protect against CV events. In The Study Assessing the Morbidity–Mortality Benefits of the If Inhibitor ivabradine in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease, for example, there was no outcome benefit for the group randomised to ivabradine despite significant reduction in angina frequency compared with the placebo group. 25 In the Reduction of Atherothrombosis for Continued Health (REACH) registry too, the risk of composite CV events was comparable in propensity matched cohorts stratified by beta-blocker therapy, although the effects of treatment on symptoms or inducible ischaemia were not recorded in this study. 26

Revascularisation

PCI can further augment ischaemia reduction in patients receiving medical therapy (MT), but convincing evidence that it protects against CV events in patients with stable CAD is lacking. Thus, in the landmark Clinical Outcomes Utilizing Revascularization and Aggressive Drug Evaluation trial, the addition of PCI to optimal MT (OMT) was associated with more effective reduction of ischaemia yet failed to reduce event rates compared with OMT alone.27 Patients who exhibited ≥5% reduction in ischaemic myocardium had better outcomes compared with patients with a less pronounced response to treatment, but the difference disappeared in risk-adjusted analysis.28 Similarly, in Bypass Angioplasty Revascularization Investigation 2 Diabetes, revascularisation was associated with significantly less ischaemic myocardium at 1 year compared with MT, yet outcomes were similar, and there was no significant difference between the groups in rates of death and major CV events.29

Dissociation between ischaemia reduction in response to revascularisation and CV outcomes in stable CAD is variably borne out by observational data. In a large study of >10 000 patients who underwent exercise or adenosine stress myocardial perfusion scintigraphy during the 1990s, ~7% underwent revascularisation by PCI or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), whereas the remainder continued on medical treatment.30 Mortality was higher for revascularisation compared with medical treatment, perhaps reflecting biased selection of sicker patients, and only after multiple comparisons between these treatment strategies for subgroups defined by the extent of ischaemic myocardium could a mortality benefit be demonstrated for revascularisation among patients with >20% ischaemic myocardium. This study has been presented as supporting a strategy of revascularisation for reducing ischaemia and protecting against cardiac events despite a substantial overall survival benefit for medically treated patients. Of note was the choice of CABG in the majority of patients with >20% ischaemic myocardium which may have contributed to the mortality benefit, less through relief of ischaemia than protection against the consequences of plaque events in the proximal coronary circulation (see below). Similarly, inconclusive was an analysis of nearly 40 000 patients with stable CAD from the REACH registry in which the risk of CV death at 36 months of median follow-up was lower in patients with previous PCI but higher in patients with previous CABG compared with patients managed medically.31 Meanwhile, a propensity matched study of MT versus revascularisation in patients with silent ischaemia on myocardial perfusion scintigraphy had found almost identical all-cause mortality in the two groups during follow-up.32

Evidence from randomised trials for prognostic benefit of CABG in stable CAD is more robust, and a meta-analysis showed improved survival for CABG compared with medical treatment for patients with left main and multivessel disease, particularly those with left ventricular dysfunction.33 The trials included in this meta-analysis were conducted over 40 years ago, but, although relevance to contemporary practice may be questionable, their findings appear to be borne out by the recent Surgical Treatment for IsChemic Heart Failure trial, in which a 10-year follow-up of 1212 patients with ischaemic cardiomyopathy showed reduced rates of death from any cause for patients randomised to CABG compared with medical treatment.34 The outcome, however, was independent of inducible ischaemia at baseline, making bypass of vulnerable plaque in the proximal coronary circulation a more likely mechanism of benefit than reduction in ischaemia.35 36 PCI offers no protection against plaque events, despite its effectiveness for correcting ischaemia, and this may account for its association with less favourable outcomes and reduced cost-effectiveness compared with CABG in studies that have recruited patients with high ischaemic burden.37–39

The treatment data summarised above do not provide a strong case for validation of ischaemia as a surrogate CV endpoint, but they have been challenged by the Fractional Flow Reserve Versus Angiography for Multivessel Evaluation 2 (FAME-2) trial.40 In FAME-2, 888 patients with stable CAD were randomised to MT or MT plus FFR-guided PCI in which only functionally significant lesions with the potential to cause ischaemia were stented. After 3 years, major adverse cardiac events were significantly less frequent in the PCI group compared with the MT group (10.1% vs 22.0%; p<0.001). The outcome advantage for the PCI group was largely driven by a lower rate of urgent revascularisation (4.3% vs 17.2%; p<0.001) with no significant difference in rates of death or myocardial infarction (table 1). The extent to which the unblinded treatment allocation in FAME-2 biased the outcome is speculative, but knowledge that the MT group had at least one functionally significant coronary stenosis that had been left unstented might plausibly have reduced thresholds for hospital admission and intervention in patients presenting with recurrent chest pain, resulting in the observed increase in the rate of urgent revascularisation compared with the FFR-guided PCI group. In terms of hard endpoints, however, FAME-2 was a negative trial and when included in a meta-analysis of five randomised trials investigators concluded that in patients with stable CAD and objectively documented myocardial ischaemia, PCI with MT was not associated with a reduction in death or non-fatal myocardial infarction compared with MT alone.41